The event will feature sheep from each of the Association’s five Districts with each District having its own show classes, with the champion of each district going forward to the overall championship, explains Association chairman Will Cockbain.

“This will be a truly unique celebration of the Swaledale breed and its important role within the UK sheep sector as the mother of the famed North of England Mule,” explained Mr Cockbain.

Each district show will have its own judge, with Raymond Dixon, Barningham, judging District A, Alan Coates, Muker, District B, Alan Alderson, Kirkby Stephen, District C, Michael Lee, Weardale, District D and Mark Graham, Goathland, District E.

In addition to these judges, Jimmy Bell, Lanarkshire, will judge a brace of classes demonstrating the Swaledale’s maternal abilities. The first of these two classes will be for a Swaledale ewe with twin Mule lambs, with the second being for a Swaledale ewe with twin lambs of any other breed.

Mr Cockbain added that the event would showcase the key attributes which have helped make the Swaledale the dominant hill sheep in the North of England. “The Swaledale has evolved to suit the climate and topography of the hills and fells it occupies. The inherent hardiness and ability to thrive in such a harsh environment has ensured the breed’s unique place within the UK sheep industry and made it the envy of others.”