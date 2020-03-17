A total of Thirty-Two calves were purchased during October of last year by members of Young Farmers Clubs from the Northumberland, County Durham and Cumbrian Federations and these were overwintered at home before being brought back for sale through the same Hexham sale ring.

The company are once again extremely grateful for the support of mainline sponsors I’Anson Bros Ltd, Feed Merchants, Masham, North Yorkshire and for the continued commitment of local businesses David Carr Haulage and JS Hubbuck Agricultural Merchants to the show and sale aspects of this competition. New for this year The British Limousin Cattle Society also generously offered sponsorship in the form of prize money for the top three Limousin sired cattle with the greatest profit margin.

The prize show was held on the Thursday evening and twenty of the thirty-two competitors chose to show their cattle and all presented were a credit to their owners. The company were delighted to invite Jonathan Lyon to preside as master judge and the well-known Lincolnshire based cattle showman and landscaper executed his task with an exceptionally high degree of professionalism throughout the evening.

As is the order of such events preliminary breed classes gave way to the Overall Championship and with well in excess of two hundred onlookers gathered to cheer on their friends, relations and associated YFC clubs tension was palpable as the judge was faced with a line-up of five class winners. Having given full commentary of his reasons at the conclusion of each class Mr Lyon briskly considered those red-ticketed cattle in front of him before declaring an extremely sweet and correct red Limousin cross bred heifer exhibited by Adam Haughton of Haltwhistle Young Farmers that had been bred by Benedict Bates of Nilston Rigg as the Overall Champion on the night – a decision which obviously proved very popular by the cheers of delight from the crowd. Adam was thrilled to receive the handsome Silver trophy from show sponsor David Carr Senior, renowned local farmer and haulier and benefactor to this event since its inception.

The second prize Limousin cross heifer was brought forward for consideration and it was this; a sleek black lady from Jack Moralee, also a Haltwhistle member that had been purchased from Messrs Lee, Agars Hill that was tapped out as Reserve Champion.

With a female heavy entry in both the show and the sale it was a thoroughly well-deserved decision to award the Dalkin Trophy for the best turned out calf and the John Gibb Trophy for the best calf of opposite sex to the champion to a tremendous black Limousin cross bullock from Ben Cowton of Butsfield YFC, County Durham which he had purchased from Gordon & Julie Sedgewick, Ricknall Grange in October. One of the heaviest and most well-grown calves shown on the night it was obvious that Ben had indeed taken a great deal of time in preparing the animal for show and his hard work carried all the hallmarks of animal turned out by a lifelong expert rather than by one just beginning his career in the industry.

The company would like to thank all involved with the show aspect of the competition which is now firmly cemented as the highlight of the prize show calendar at Hexham Auction Mart.

Prize List:

Class 1 – Newton Rigg College Students Confined

1st – Katie Willey (Whitley Chapel YFC)

Class 2 – Any Other Breed Steer or Heifer

1st – Grant Cummings (Coquetdale) with a Beef Shorthorn Steer

2nd – Ryan Fletcher (Bellingham) with a Blonde cross Heifer

Class 3 – Charolais cross Steer or Heifer

1st – Matthew Walton (Coquetdale) with a Heifer

Class 4 – British Blue cross Heifer

1st – Carl Baxter (Shaftoe)

2nd – Aaron Younger (Cambo)

3rd – Harry Willey (Whitley Chapel)

Class 5 – Limousin cross Steer

1st – Ben Cowton (Butsfield)

2nd – Sam Willey (Whitley Chapel)

3rd – Craig Bertram (Cambo)

Class 6 – Limousin cross Heifer

1st – Adam Haughton (Halwhistle)

2nd – Jack Moralee (Haltwhistle)

3rd – Ben Moralee (Haltwhistle)

Overall Champion – Adam Haughton

Reserve Champion – Jack Moralee

Best Turned Out – Ben Cowton

Best Calf Opposite Sex to The Champion – Ben Cowton