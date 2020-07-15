Will has a wide range of practical agricultural experience including running the family farm; alongside the prefix of Picketts was established in the early ‘80s by his father and grandfather where Limousin genetics are still at the forefront of the herd.

Will is very excited to settle into the role as the new breed secretary, he says he is “looking forward to using these skills to take the Limousin Society forward from strength to strength whilst harnessing the talent that is already within the team.” Will commented “I am excited by the opportunity to fulfil the aspirations and potential of the Limousin Breed and its Members. I look forward to meeting as many of you, the Members, face to face once life resumes to normality.”

The British Limousin Society is very pleased to welcome Will to the team. Will brings a wealth of skills, experience, and enthusiasm which we are confident will help to take us on to the next exciting chapter within the society.