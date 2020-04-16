Wagyu beef, which originates from Japan, has become increasingly popular in recent years due to its intensely rich flavour and the tender texture provided by the unique fat marbling in the meat.

Warrendale Farms is the largest producer of British Wagyu beef, producing more than 4,000 animals across its main site and 125 partner farms around the UK. All the animals enjoy great quality living conditions and are reared for a minimum of 22 months giving it its distinctive marbling and amazing taste.

Jim Bloom, Founder of Warrendale Farms and Chairman of the British Wagyu Society, said: “We’re very excited about the launch of British Wagyu steaks into Aldi. The cattle are reared with our 125 partner farms as well as on our farm in Yorkshire and we’re committed to their wellbeing, which helps us to produce the highest-quality final product for consumers.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “The popularity of Wagyu Beef has increased drastically as more people discover its mouth-watering taste and texture. The launch of our Specially Selected Wagyu burgers earlier in the year proved extremely popular with our customers and we expect the new range of Wagyu steaks to be a big hit too.

“We remain committed to championing British quality and will continue to work closely with the Warrendale team in the future to provide our customers the very best products at the very best price.”