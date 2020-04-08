Citing the 20% increase added to the shopping lists and money spent in UK supermarkets, as eateries outside of the home remain on lockdown, Mr Shand appeals to the supermarket chains to share the small glimmer of hope of increased potential profits, with both customers and suppliers.

While appreciating that supermarket staff deserve monetary reward for the extra effort they are making, the NBA expects that supermarkets would also support British agriculture at a time when farmers are working extra hard to maintain the food supply chain.

Mr Shand suggests the symbiotic relationship with British agriculture and the supermarkets requires some adaptation to the current situation, to ensure the continued excellent choice of home-secured produce. Special offers on steaks and roasting joints, for example, along with recipe cards, could help address the imbalance in the supply chain created by the closure of the restaurant sector.

The NBA also cited customer loyalty at a time when consumers have plenty of time to consider and share their thoughts.

“At a later date, when the crisis is over and the luxury of choice is handed back to the public, perhaps they will remember which supermarkets backed Britain,” says Mr Shand.

The full letters to Mr Burnley and Mr Coupe can be found on the NBA website.