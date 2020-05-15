Over the past five years or so, John Deere and its dealer network have established Connected Support to make customer service much easier and quicker. One aspect is the company’s Proactive Response System, which provides dealers with information and warnings about machine health. The second key element is the Remote Support Systems that give dealers access to the individual machine’s in-cab display.

Proactive Response System

Expert Alerts: This service is the most important feature of Connected Support. It predicts the possible requirement for repairs, as well as technical and performance-related issues on the machine before they actually occur. Based on historical and anonymised machine data as well as algorithms for error detection and machine optimisation, the system automatically analyses the data and sends warnings to the dealer service technician. These messages also recommend potential solutions.

Machine Dashboard: The data and status of connected machines appear on the dealer’s computer dashboard. The customer’s machine list is displayed on the screen, which is constantly monitored by a dealer employee. The most serious faults highlighted by the Expert Alerts system are always at the top of the list.

Remote Support Systems

Remote Display Access: This system allows the dealer expert, while sitting in the office, to connect with the customer’s in-cab display to assist with machine set-up. It also allows the dealer to identify incorrect settings or operating errors. Settings can be processed step by step with the driver, just as if the dealer were sitting in the cab. Not only does this save customers time and money, they also benefit from perfect machine settings while maintaining complete social distancing from the technician.