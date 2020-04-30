The Polaris Ranger has been providing unstoppable utility performance for 22 years, proving itself to be the ultimate workhorse for every job. For 2020, Polaris expands its mid-size Ranger lineup with two new special edition finishes.

“The Ranger 570 is one of our best-selling utility vehicles – offering unbeatable value without compromising performance,” said Frederic Mardon, Polaris Off-Road Vehicles EMEA Product Manager. “For Europe, we’re pleased to now offer two new Ranger 570 models for 2020, in addition to the base Sage Green 570 model; the Hunter and Nordic Pro special editions.”

Ranger 570 in Sage Green

The 2020 base-model Ranger 570 puts best-in-class utility side-by-side performance in your hands. Providing power and performance for every job, the Ranger 570 features the reliable, purpose-built ProStar 570 engine that comes with True On-Demand All Wheel Drive to provide extra traction when it’s needed. For all-day riding comfort, the Ranger 570 has 22.9cm of front suspension travel and 25.4cm of independent rear suspension travel for an incredibly smooth ride, along with 25.4-centimetres of ground clearance and 25-inch tyres to navigate with ease across rough terrain.