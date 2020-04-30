|2020-04-30
New Additions to the Ranger 570 Lineup from Polaris
Polaris expands its mid-size Ranger lineup with two new special editions for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The Polaris Ranger has been providing unstoppable utility performance for 22 years, proving itself to be the ultimate workhorse for every job. For 2020, Polaris expands its mid-size Ranger lineup with two new special edition finishes.
“The Ranger 570 is one of our best-selling utility vehicles – offering unbeatable value without compromising performance,” said Frederic Mardon, Polaris Off-Road Vehicles EMEA Product Manager. “For Europe, we’re pleased to now offer two new Ranger 570 models for 2020, in addition to the base Sage Green 570 model; the Hunter and Nordic Pro special editions.”
Ranger 570 in Sage Green
The 2020 base-model Ranger 570 puts best-in-class utility side-by-side performance in your hands. Providing power and performance for every job, the Ranger 570 features the reliable, purpose-built ProStar 570 engine that comes with True On-Demand All Wheel Drive to provide extra traction when it’s needed. For all-day riding comfort, the Ranger 570 has 22.9cm of front suspension travel and 25.4cm of independent rear suspension travel for an incredibly smooth ride, along with 25.4-centimetres of ground clearance and 25-inch tyres to navigate with ease across rough terrain.
Ranger 570 Hunter Edition
Joining the rest of the Hunter Editions in the Polaris lineup is the all-new Ranger 570 Hunter Edition; offering the dependability of the Ranger 570 with a premium Polaris Pursuit Camo hydrographic finish for a camo-style edge.
Ranger 570 EPS Nordic Pro Edition
The Ranger 570 Nordic Pro edition has been specifically designed for colder climates. With a cab heater fitted as standard, both the Ranger and the rider can keep going all day long without feeling the bite of low temperatures. The Nordic Pro edition also features 12-inch aluminium wheels and comes complete with Polaris installed technology like the Engine Braking System (EBS) with Active Descent Control (ADC), which controls downhill braking for smooth, controlled descents on steep declines with or without a load, no matter the terrain. The Ranger 570 Nordic Pro Edition is available in Black Pearl, finished with contrasting blue springs.
The new Ranger 570 models are now available with the following homologations:
Ranger 570 – Sage Green [EU]
Ranger 570 EPS – Sage Green [ZUG / Tractor T1a / Tractor T1b]
Ranger 570 – Hunter Edition [EU]
Ranger 570 EPS – Hunter Edition [ZUG / Tractor T1a / Tractor T1b]
Ranger 570 EPS – Nordic Pro Edition in Black Pearl [Tractor T1a / Tractor T1b]