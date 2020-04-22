One year ago in April 2019, Polaris launched its latest addition to the Ranger line-up with the brand-new Ranger Diesel, representing years of research and development to create the ultimate agricultural vehicle, inspired by its users.

One year on, Polaris Britain look back at what went into the development of the all-new Ranger Diesel…

“The Diesel design and build process primarily started with customer feedback” – said Product Manager of Polaris Off-Road Vehicles EMEA, Frederic Mardon. “We had been in the Diesel market for a while and had a good amount of customer insight data – when we dug into the details, it was clear that our customer use patterns were very different from country to country. In the UK, the hours of use are much higher, and the environment tends to be tougher than that of our North American powersports customers. We saw the opportunity to develop our existing Ranger Diesel into a machine specifically adapted to these conditions.”

The Ranger Diesel features a new diesel engine to deliver extreme durability and enhanced power, plus an increased engine service internal to over 200 hours; delivering a lower cost of ownership – just one of the many upgrades to the vehicle that made it more suited for international markets.

“We spent a lot of time in the field with farmers and small-holding owners prior to conceptualising the Ranger Diesel. The objectives were driven from the voice of the customer; improved reliability and durability, performance and refinement. Customer studies began in late 2016 and the project was approved in 2017.”