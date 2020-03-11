Henry, of Long Lee Hall Farm, above Keighley, ruled the roost with his first prize pen of large poultry, a trio of 28-week-old Rhode Island Red – a cockerel and two pullets already laying. They sold for £35.

Henry has been keeping poultry for a couple of years, both Rhode Island Red and Welsummers. His flock currently stands at some 50-strong and he sells the eggs from them direct to local customers. He farms with father David Bailey, who runs the Long Lee pedigree Beltex flock of around 20 breeding ewes, as well as raising prime cattle, some of which are sold at Skipton.

Standing reserve champion with the first prize pen of bantams, four October, 2019, Silver Laced Wyandotte pullets, was Craven Premier Poultry show regular and past multiple champion, Stephen Hitchen, from Ludendenfoot in Calderdale.

They made the day’s joint top price of £92, matched by another trio of Silver Laced Wyandottes from M Pickering, of Richmond, who also sold three Rhode Island Red pullets at £50.

AP Leetham, of Howden, Goole, caught the eye with a trio of prize-winning pens, the second and third prize bantams – 2019 Rhode Island Red and 2018 Buff Rock trios – and the third prize pen of large poultry, a trio of 2019 Light Sussex, which made £37.

Runner-up in the large poultry show class was RJ Metcalfe, of Clayton, Bradford, with a pair of point of lay Copper Black Maran pullets, which sold for £24.

As well as the young up-and-coming title winner, another 17-year-old, Harry Parsons, from Settle, proved an able show judge. His other interest is Zwartble sheep through the Newfield pedigree flock.

The Spring fixture attracted a 145-strong entry. Light Sussex pullets sold to £61, Copper Black Maran to £60 and Swedish Fowl to £45.