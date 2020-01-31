Newton Trailer Centre, run by Tony and Fiona Blackburn at Newton Reigny near Penrith, is already part of the Argo Tractors nationwide dealer network, having supplied Landini products for several years.

But a review of the tractor market in the county has resulted in the business switching to Argo’s McCormick range.

“We’ll continue to wholeheartedly support our Landini customers with parts, servicing and anything else they need,” emphasises Tony Blackburn. “But there are more McCormick users across the county who need this support and we’re now able to provide it.”

Ben Agar, sales director at Argo Tractors operations for the UK and Ireland, said:

“This strategic move will ensure continuity of parts and service support for farmers and contractors running McCormick tractors, from a dealership that already has the product knowledge and technical know-how needed to provide the best possible back-up.”

The new franchise arrangement and latest McCormick tractors were presented to local farmers during an open day event at Newton’s premises just off the M6.

The presentation has already proven fruitful – one farmer who attended placed an order for a 100hp McCormick X4.60 the following day; and another ordered a 90hp version a couple of weeks later.

“This very encouraging response suggests we’ve made the right decision,” says Tony Blackburn. “Individual tractor makes represent different things to different people, and although there is nothing at all wrong with the Landini products, I think McCormick is better known and perhaps has a more modern image in a lot of people’s minds, which gives them added confidence to run the tractors.”