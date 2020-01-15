This highly acclaimed award will be presented at the 2020 Borderway UK Dairy Expo on Saturday March 14th.

In memory of John Dennison, this special prize will be given to a cattle breeder or advocate judged to demonstrate the traits of the award’s namesake - a high achiever and exemplary role model within the dairy industry. Judges expect to see nominations from those that have worked consistently throughout their lifetime to earn a status of high regard in the dairy and farming community. They must be able to demonstrate the perfect combination of ability, sportsmanship, integrity and character within this livestock sector.

The judging panel comprises of industry leaders, including members of the Dennison family and past winners of the award. Anyone who would like to make a nomination should send a brief resume on the nominee to the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement Award, c/o Glyn Lucas, Harrison & Hetherington Ltd., Borderway Mart, Rosehill, Carlisle CA1 2RS. The closing date for nominations is Friday 31st January 2020.

John Dennison was a highly respected Cumbrian Farmer, breeder of Denmire Holsteins and all-round industry legend and upon his sad death in 2012, his family and Harrison & Hetherington felt that a fitting accolade for his life was required.

Explaining details and the background, Glyn Lucas, Dairy Auctioneer at Harrison and Hetherington said:

“The John Dennison Award was set up to recognise a man who made a massive contribution to the industry, but more than that, to ensure we keep acknowledging others like him. The award also serves to recognise the importance of the UK dairy industry as a whole, in that we can celebrate our ability to enjoy consuming a variety of dairy products on a daily basis, almost unaware of the work that goes on behind the scenes. This is thanks to farmers like John, throughout the dairy industry, who otherwise often go unnoticed and unacknowledged.

“Each year we are in anticipation of nominations and judging is always tough, but we know that the excitement that comes from the moment that the winner is announced, as it truly is a career-marking event for the recipient.”