The announcement of the 2019 winner will once again take place at Dairy-Tech on Wednesday 5th February 2020 with all six finalists and the presentation of the competition's associated awards - Silver Salver, Lilyhill, Murchland and Chris May Memorial.

Gavin Davies and Bryn Moore

Stowell Farms

For the second year in a row, the outstanding achievements of Stowell Farms have been nationally recognised. A major investment was made in the dairy enterprise in 2011, when a brand-new unit was constructed with a view to significantly expanding the 140-cow herd. Today the 526-cow herd is milked, three times a day, through a 38-point Boumatic Xpedia internal rotary parlour. Gavin Davies, farm manager, oversees the whole estate, and day-to-day herd management is the responsibility of Bryn Moore. Bryn joined the business in 2015, with ambitious targets to improve herd performance.

Andrew and Rosemary King

Barrington Organic

Andy and Rosemary King started the Barrington Organic Partnership in 2008 when they had the opportunity to take on the 220-hectares at Thong Dairy Farm, near Ilminster ‘lock-stock-and-barrel.’ the Barrington team manages a herd of 243 cows, averaging 7,882 kg of milk at 3.75% fat, 3.17% protein and a cell count of 74,000 cells/ml on twice a day milking. The herd has been closed for the past seven years and all replacements are now home bred. Richard Coombes, joined them in 2009 and is now farm manager. They have placement students each year.

Robert and Bryce Sloan

Darnlaw Farm

Robert Sloan runs the 180-cow Townlaw Holstein herd at Darnlaw Farm, in Auchinleck near Ayr, with his parents Bryce and Anne. The herd has been based at Darnlaw for more than 40 years and in 2011 the decision was made to switch to robotic milking, in a new purpose-built shed on a greenfield site. The average yield is 11,980kg at 3.99% butterfat and 3.13% protein with a SCC of 116,000/ml. The herd is housed all year round and milked through three Lely robots. In 2016 they took the opportunity to fulfil a specialist Jersey milk contract from milk buyer Graham’s Dairy and established Darnlaw Jerseys.