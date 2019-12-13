Moving into a new decade with 20/20 vision, Harrison & Hetherington has announced a notable line-up of British and International judges for their flagship dairy showcase, Borderway UK Dairy Expo 2020. The impressive team, all experts in their field and highly respected individuals within the global dairy industry, will travel from Canada, North America, and across the UK for this major international event.

Yan Jacobs, from Quebec Canada, will judge the Holstein, Brown Swiss & Dairy Shorthorn classes, Pat Conroy, from Indiana USA will judge the Ayrshire, Jersey & Red & White classes; Brian Miller from Somerset UK will judge the National British Friesian Show and Amy Miller from Evesham, UK will judge the International Showmanship class.

Being held at Borderway Exhibition Centre, in Carlisle, and with over 400 head of elite dairy genetics being exhibited across the 70 show classes, UK Dairy Expo is the UK’s foremost dairy showcase. The event commences with the showmanship classes on the afternoon of Friday (13th) followed by the all breeds Young Stock section. The main cattle classes, the seven breed sections - Holstein, Ayrshire, Jersey, Dairy Shorthorns, Red and White, British Friesian and Brown Swiss and the British Friesian National Show, will be held on Saturday 14th March.

Yan was born and raised on Jacobs Farm in Quebec, a farm he now owns with his dad Jean Jacobs and his sister Ysabel Jacobs, where they are currently milking 215 cows. The farm has been eight times Premier Breeder at World Dairy Expo in Wisconsin in the States and eight times at Royal Winter Fair in Toronto, Canada. They also have bred and owned 94 All-Canadian nominations and 60 All-American nominations. To date, Yan’s judging career has taken him to a few countries around the world. Last year, he judged the Utah show and the Wisconsin Spring show in the USA.

From Indiana in the USA, Pat Conroy markets high-end type and commercial cattle, both domestically and internationally. He is also co-owner of Genesis Genetics in Mexico, who specialises in identifying genetic issues and solutions for cattle breeders. Pat owns 60-90 registered Holsteins and Jerseys scattered throughout the US and several other countries along with a small registered herd of Angus owned in partnership.

He has owned or sold numerous All-American and All-Canadian Nominees, many of which have been recognised as Champion, Reserve or Honourable Mention at World Dairy Expo and the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair as well as having 5 cows nominated for the All-World competition.

Throughout his career Pat has judged or prepared cattle in 19 different countries. Some of the most notable shows he has judged include the 2018 International Jersey Show, the 2016 International Holstein Show, the 2015 International Red & White Show, the 2013 International Junior Holstein Show and the 2016 European National and Swiss Expo Shows.