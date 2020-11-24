The Hartleys retained the title with another of their home-bred British Blue-x youngsters, this year with a five-week-old heifer calf picked out in the safe distancing pen-judged show classes by Great Smeaton Young Farmers Club member, Tom Barley, from Northallerton, who went on to purchase his chosen victor for £390.

The title winner is by the family’s main stock bull, Greystone Money, acquired for top call of 4,600gns at Skipton’s annual ‘Blue Wednesday’ showcase in May last year. By the £20,000 Almeley Ginola, Money was bred locally by North Craven brothers, Alan and Graham Coates, who run the Greystone herd in Stainforth, and is proving his worth now standing with the Hartleys.



They have picked up multiple rearing calf championships and prizes at their local auction mart, where they regularly buy both pedigree and commercial cattle. The Hartleys continue to run a now totally flying commercial dairy herd comprising around 100 head, with some 75% going to the Blue bull, the remainder to the Aberdeen-Angus. In fact, one of their Angus bull calves won its show class before topping the section at £380.



The reserve championship fell to the first prize Blue-x bull calf from Skipton regulars and again multiple past champions, the Sowray brothers - Shaun, Peter and Paul - who run their Holstein Friesian dairy herd at Bowes Green Farm, Bishop Thornton. The overall runner-up sold for £410, with the Sowrays also responsible for the £360 top price Limousin-x bull calf.



The festive fixture attracted a solid entry of 76 head, comprising 44 bull and 34 heifer calves, which sold to a sale high of £470 for a Blue-cross bull calf from Embsay’s Michael Wallbank, purchased by Chris Green, from Halifax.



New vendors, Gargrave husband and wife, David and Karen Shuttleworth, made an immediate impact when presenting the £410 top price Blue-x heifer calf, also chipping in with the second top call £420 Blue-x bull calf, a five-week-old, along with the first prize and top price native heifer calf, a £300 Angus. In fact, Angus youngsters met a serious trade, with new purchasers for all classes. Angus bull calves averaged £312, another from John Walmsley, of Ripley, catching the eye at £340.

The 23 Blue-x heifer calves on parade, a good number under three-weeks-old, sold well to average £295 overall, with Blue-x bull calves averaging £363.



Threshfield’s Angus Dean sold a nice run of Simmental-x calves, his bulls averaging £320 and heifers £296. Quality was evident among the Blonde bull calves, which again sold well to a top of £390 for a four-week-old from N&R Sutcliffe, of Todmorden.