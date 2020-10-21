For 2021 the existing MAF 2580 (2500-litre capacity), 3180 (3000-litre) and 3580 (3500-litre) models will feature multiple upgrades, including a new solution system, a new wider range of spray booms, John Deere spray controls and a new John Deere-sourced operator station.

The MAF range will also see the addition of a new compact high-capacity machine, the MAF 4080. This features a chassis with a longer wheelbase to enable the larger 4000-litre solution tank to be carried, while maintaining the ideal 50/50 weight distribution achieved by the smaller MAF models.

All four models are powered by a 175hp four-cylinder Tier 5 John Deere engine, offering quiet operation, high productivity and fuel efficiency. The MAF 2580 and 3180 machines feature a standard 40kph hydrostatic transmission, with the option to specify a high performance system incorporating engine and transmission management with either 40 or 50kph transport speeds.

The high performance transmission is fitted as standard to the larger MAF 3580 and 4080 models. Alternatively, mechanical drive can be specified with the Mc variants, which offer a joystick-controlled, infinitely variable hydro-mechanical transmission. Utilising mechanical axles to transmit more power to the ground, the Mc versions provide higher traction, superior hill-climbing ability and more efficient road transport.

The steering system, featuring selectable two-wheel, four-wheel or crab steering modes, has been upgraded and now features automatic alignment when switching between the modes. Steering power is also improved, offering the ability to fit wider, large diameter tyres. Four-wheel steering is now automatically disabled at speeds above 14kph and a mechanical locking device is fitted, which improves safety by positively preventing rear axle steering movement when in transport mode.

The 2021 Mazzotti MAF range will be fitted with the M-Spray solution system, adopted from John Deere’s range of trailed and self-propelled sprayers. This dual-circuit solution system features a dedicated 600-litre/min filling pump, able to fill the largest MAF 4080 model in less than seven minutes.

The Active Pause feature offers relaxed chemical filling via the PowrFill inductor, with all the clean water necessary for rinsing and no race against the filling tank. Spraying is carried out by a dedicated high-pressure 750-litre/min spraying pump with direct rate control, which provides rapid application rate adjustment and a proven 98 per cent spray rate accuracy.