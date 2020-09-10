It remains one of the leading fixtures of its kind and again one of the earliest official sales to be staged in the North of England Mule Sheep Association’s members-only autumn ewe lamb sale season, so providing a realistic barometer to potential trading levels.

The annual highlight featured safe distancing show classes, as usual staged in pens of 10 and 20, to recognise and reward breeders for all their hard work. And it was as you were at the top when both 2019 champions successfully defended their titles, the Dunsop Bridge Walkers again reigning supreme with their10s, with Ashley and Rachael Caton, of Otterburn Lodge, returning to present the champion 20s.

Furthermore, the Walkers - Geoff and Margaret, and sons, John and Rob – had the double delight of claiming the day’s top price of £230 per head with their Brennand Farm ewe lambs, all out of home-bred Swaledale ewes by six different tups.



Four were by Brennand L1, one each by Brennand M10 and Brennand J7, a brace by Toad Hole M1, the remaining duo by Carry House M20 and Midlock H2. They found a new home in Oxfordshire when heading south to Banbury with co-judge Will Allen.



The Catons’ victorious 20s, mostly by home-bred tups, with K12 Otterburn Lodge holding a strong influence, the odd one by a new Asby Hall sire, also topped the class on price when selling locally for £210 per head to Hellifield’s Ed Thornalley, who moved north from Norfolk to pastures new a while back. The Catons were also responsible for the fourth prize 20s, which made £170, further chipping in with the fourth prize 10s, sold for £195.



Back with the 10s, second top call of £210 fell to the fifth prize pen from immediate past NEMSA national chairman Kevin Wilson, who farms with his wife Daphne and son, James, at Hewness House Farm, Blubberhouses. They were chiefly by home-bred tups, all sons of the family’s renowned F1 Bighead. The Wilsons, reserve champions at the 2019 NEMSA opener, also doubled up this year with fifth place in the 20s show class, their charges making £170.



Standing runner-up with his tens was John Fawcett, of Barden, which sold for £190 each, bettered at £195 by the third prize winners from the Kitching family at Grisedale Farm, Threshfield, who also doubled up with the third prize 20s, which made £150. In addition, they consigned a second 10s pen at £195. Frank Kitching remains chairman of NEMSA’s Skipton branch.