The turnout represented an increase of 1,336 lambs on the traditional store lamb opener a fortnight earlier and once again there was total clearance to an overall selling average of £75.25 per head.

Lowland lambs were available in all shapes and sizes, with prices ranging from £40 per head up to a day’s high of £100 each for a pen of Beltex crosses from the Dugdale family in Giggleswick. N Robson, of Guiseley, achieved £92.50, while close behind on £92 was Andrew Haggas, of Otterburn, then £90.50 from Matthew Lawson, of Whashton, Richmond.

With prime trade good at the moment, short keep lambs sold mainly in the £80s, medium keep in the £70s, smart skinned long keep types in the early £70s, and others generally in the £60s, including Continentals from hill ewes. Suffolks peaked at £89 for a pen of 34 from James Foster, of Bolton Abbey.