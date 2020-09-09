His January-born 4-horn twin ewe lamb by the Scottish-bred Kinloch Franco, out of an Edingale dam by Blackbrook Don’t Push It, found a new home north of the border when falling to Ewen McMillan, who runs Luruha Jacobs near Glasgow.

A second January-born ewe lamb also selling well at 850gns was consigned by Tom Lewis, who runs the Salopearl flock at Whitchurch in Shropshire. His 4-horn, a daughter of Lickhill Bruce, also travelled north into Scotland when claimed by Adam Christie of Huntly in Aberdeenshire.



Another Jacob stalwart Jean Price, who runs her own Pentrenant fock alongside her husband Robert - both have won multiple breed championships - also caught the eye when selling a brace of ewe lambs at 800gns and 700gns. The overall ewe lamb average was £340.



In addition, Mrs Price headed the adult ewe prices at 380gns with a 2016-born twin 4-horn which also fell to Ewen McMillan. The section average was £357.