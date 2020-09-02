Additionally, a number of live sales will again be enhanced by an online remote bidding facility, which has proved increasingly popular since first introduced post-lockdown.

The action starts this weekend on Saturday, September 5, with a trio of annual breed highlights, one of which is the keynote Beltex pedigree fixture again being staged under the auspices of The Beltex Sheep Society.



It has attracted a solid entry of 349 head, comprising 193 shearling rams, 90 shearling ewes, 15 ewe lambs, six aged rams and a single aged ewe. A total of 37 individual vendors are due to be represented, among them some renowned Beltex breeders from across the north and midlands, up into Scotland and over to Ireland. Returning will be some familiar faces from previous years, including past champions, regular prize winners and leading price achievers.



The evening prior to the sale a live preview video will be available via Facebook, along with buyer viewing periods right up to the sale, which is scheduled to begin at 10am. Online bidding will be available.



Also on the same day’s agenda are annual fixtures for both the Jacob Sheep Society and Wensleydale Longwool Sheep Breeders Association.



The former, the 45th annual Northern Area sale only, has attracted an entry of 144 registered Jacob sheep from some 30 members across many parts of the country, again including leading breeders, show and sale principals and familiar faces from past years. The sale is scheduled to start at 12 noon.

The 129th Wensleydale highlight has attracted an entry of 79 rams, ram lambs and females from association stalwarts and will feature all the usual show classes from 9.30, with safe distancing judging in place, followed by the sale at 12.30.