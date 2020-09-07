The trial, which looked at growth rates, mortality and antimicrobial usage for 1582 calves born into eight herds in Scotland, considered the efficacy of a new multi-strain vaccine imported from the US. “Although the vaccine has proven effective after its recent introduction to the US market, this is the first time we’ve been able to use it in the UK,” explains Graeme Fowlie at Meadows Vets, which secured the import license with the help of Dutch pharmaceutical firm Kernfarm.

Mycoplasma bovis has recently become the most common cause of bovine respiratory disease – particularly pneumonia in calves – with other symptoms including mastitis, arthritis and otitis. And it is notoriously difficult to treat. “It doesn’t respond to most common antibiotics, so prevention is definitely better than cure – but until now the only vaccine available has been a bespoke autogenous one,” says Mr Fowlie.

Given the multi-strain vaccine is new to the UK market, he organised a set of trials in Scotland to see how it would work in a real farm environment (see panel). And the results have been impressive: In total, weaned calf mortality fell from 5.8% pre-vaccination to 0.4% post-vaccination, whereas it remained relatively unchanged on control farms at 7.3-7.8%.

Due to inconsistent farm records, it was not possible to isolate mortality due to suspected pneumonia, so records for all mortality causes were used. Pre-weaning mortality increased slightly on treated farms, as one had an outbreak of cryptosporidium and two had problems with colostrum yield and quality. Overall calf mortality up to 200 days therefore fell from 8.6% pre-vaccination to 4.3% afterwards, while it remained fairly static at 10.6-11.1% on control farms.