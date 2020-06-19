Developed at the Polaris Opole facility in Poland specifically for the European market, the Ranger XP 1000 EPS with ABS delivers the widespread versatility of the Ranger product along with all the benefits of having ABS, including the ability to steer whilst braking whilst minimising the risk of skidding, as well as controlled braking on varied surfaces and improved stopping distances on surfaces like ice.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to enhance the capabilities of our off-road vehicles,” Richard continued. “We incorporate customer feedback into every development opportunity to ensure we deliver an innovative product that helps our customers achieve even more.”

The Ranger XP 1000 EPS produces class-leading power thanks to its ProStar 1000 Twin Cylinder engine, as well as 61lb-ft of torque, impressive towing capabilities of over 1100kg and 13-inches of ground clearance.

There are unlimited ways to configure the RANGER cab system with Polaris Engineered Lock and Ride solutions, giving maximum convenience with easy-on and easy-off installation without the need for any tools. With over 200 Polaris Engineered accessories designed to fit the RANGER XP 1000 EPS ABS, owners have a wide variety of parts and accessories available to suit any task.