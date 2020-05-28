Judge R Williams commented “The picture of the Texel ewe lamb was so impressive showing an animal with tremendous stature and style. The picture of the Hampshire Down ewe provided an excellent front, topline and style. Many congratulations to the breeders and photographers!”

Interbreed champion Ben Vernon said “I thought the online sheep show was a very well put together and organised way of showcasing our sheep under the current climate we are all experiencing due to Covid 19, it was easy to enter and I’m over the moon to have won interbreed. A special mention must go to all the organisers and sponsors for making it happen.”

The concept for the online show was from Stu Gamble, Shropshire “The Show Season is such an important part of the farming community year, showcasing agriculture and rural life. Shows provide opportunity to showcase your stock and most importantly socialise after a long winter. The shows are irreplaceable, but this goes a little way to replicate the vital role they play in the agricultural community.”

The show can be viewed by following on Facebook.