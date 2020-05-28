|2020-05-28
Texel Ewe Lamb Shines in Virtual Sheep Show
The third Online Sheep Show took place on the 23rd May. Entries hit over 1,800 entered in 67 classes and judged by 15 judges, from across the country. Competition was fierce across the classes with some breeds such as Texels having more than 150 entries.
Exhibitors competed for a range of prizes donated by the shows’ sponsors. These included £150 in cash prizes from Greenlands Insurance, a painting from Steph Burch, ear tags from Allflex, Animac sheep show rugs and shearing course vouchers donated by British Wool.
The 1800 entries culminated in two winning entries. Taking top honours from judge Roland Williams, Owestry, was a Texel ewe lamb from Ben Vernon, Staffordshire. She is by Auldhouseburn Cadbury, out of a homebred gimmer sired by Garngour Alabama. In Reserve Interbreed stood a Hampshire Down ewe from Andrew Goldie, Hoddam flock, Dumfries and Galloway, the ewe was bred by the Galbraith flock and was bought at the Carlisle sale.
Judge R Williams commented “The picture of the Texel ewe lamb was so impressive showing an animal with tremendous stature and style. The picture of the Hampshire Down ewe provided an excellent front, topline and style. Many congratulations to the breeders and photographers!”
Interbreed champion Ben Vernon said “I thought the online sheep show was a very well put together and organised way of showcasing our sheep under the current climate we are all experiencing due to Covid 19, it was easy to enter and I’m over the moon to have won interbreed. A special mention must go to all the organisers and sponsors for making it happen.”
The concept for the online show was from Stu Gamble, Shropshire “The Show Season is such an important part of the farming community year, showcasing agriculture and rural life. Shows provide opportunity to showcase your stock and most importantly socialise after a long winter. The shows are irreplaceable, but this goes a little way to replicate the vital role they play in the agricultural community.”
The show can be viewed by following on Facebook.