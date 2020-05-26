The HFF is a three-year long project which scales up to 35 hectares and is run by Harper Adams University, Precision Decisions (a Map of Ag company), Farmscan AG and Agri-EPI Centre. By the end of the project, the team hope to have a fleet of autonomous small vehicles working in swarms which can be operated from the farm office, ready for commercialisation.



When the project started, the original plan for year one, had been to drill two winter crops and a spring crop across its five fields. However, due to the poor winter weather experienced by the UK, winter drilling was postponed in the hope that it would all be done in spring.



These hopes were dashed with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing. The team had prepared to start drilling before March 27, the day Her Royal Highness Princess Anne was due to visit the project, but on March 23, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the lockdown of the United Kingdom.



However, the team were not deterred. They continued to work on the project from their individual homes, enabling them to be ready to drill when restrictions were relaxed.



The team have successfully drilled two of their fields with the cover crop, while abiding by social distancing guidance.

Kit Franklin, Senior Agricultural Engineering Lecturer, said: “Although drilling a cover crop wasn’t the original plan, nor even plan B or C, it will be good for the soils. It should also help the fields be flatter and more forgiving next year.

“This drilling has still provided a useful learning process; we’ve seen that the system is better than ever before and that we’ll be able to analyse the drilling performance when the crop emerges. This will enable us to improve the mapping ahead of working on combinable crops next year.”