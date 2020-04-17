Store bullocks and heifers were in the majority as is usual, the 386 forward meeting a mixed response from feeders at the ringside. On the plus side, smarter, older cattle suitable for the retail market were short of requirements and sold reasonably well, with traditional family-run butchers and farms shops reporting ample demand at the moment.

While older cattle, mainly dairy crosses and plainer sorts, were more difficult to sell in the face of the factory price for these types being under severe price pressure, three pens of older black and white bullocks to graze from Roger Naylor, of Langbar were still able to command £860 per head.

Older native cattle were also a nice trade, four pens of Aberdeen-Angus bullocks achieving over £1,100, with a section high of £1,190 for a pen from Harewood Farming, with 37 pens in total averaging £947.

While trade for younger cattle, yearlings and under, was again mixed the nice Charollais/Limousin/Angus grazing sorts among them still found favour with an early turnout to grass possible. Like the older bracket, plainer younger sorts, though harder to sell, still looked a handy price.