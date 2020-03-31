In fact, sheep were dearer on the week by some margin, with the 2,747 prime hoggs forward levelling at 242p/kg, or £103.89 per head. All classes were very good to sell, with an increased attendance of buyers all keen to secure supply, hill-bred lambs looking every bit as well sold as lowland types.

Retail butcher interest from around the area was clearly evident at the prime cattle ringside for the under 30-month clean cattle on offer from regular vendors.

Taking top call both on price and by weight were Dales duo, Charles and Richard Kitching, of Grisedale Farm, Threshfield, first with a 645kg British Blue-cross heifer sold at the leading gross price of £1,454, or 225.5p/kg, to Simon Barker, of the mart-based Barkers Yorkshire Butchers, who bought two cattle.

The Kitching brothers, whose six-strong consignment all sold well, then claimed a per kilo high of 236.5p, or £1,407, with a 595kg Limousin-cross steer that became one of two acquisitions by Paul Ellison, of Ellison’s Butchers in Cullingworth.

Malham Moor’s Bill Cowperthwaite also caught the eye with several entries, including a brace of Limousin-cross, a heifer at £1,313 (222.5p/kg) and a steer at £1,194 (197.5p/kg). The former fell to Halifax wholesalers Gerald Medcalf & Son, the latter the second purchase by Ellison’s.

James Robertshaw was again on hand to claim a brace of cattle for his own Robertshaw’s Farm Shop in Thornton, while Kendalls Farm Butchers also purchased one for its two shops in Pateley Bridge and Harrogate.

There was also cause for encouragement in the cull cow arena, with buyers keen to snap up a small turnout of mainly Friesian type dairies. Heavy cattle could make 100p/kg-plus and there was no shortage of customers for young cattle and plain types with scope for feeding.

The overall selling average of £665.23 per head was up almost £27 on the week, while the per kilo average of 91.83p represented only a slight fall. BH Wilson & Sons, from Green Hammerton, consigned eight black and whites, which peaked at £889 and 104.5p/kg.