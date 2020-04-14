The mart’s general manager Jeremy Eaton stressed: “The live auction system remains vital if we are to continue to meet the needs of our customers – both regional farmer producers and our retail and wholesale butcher buyers.

“Together, we all play a key role in helping to keep shop and supermarket shelves fully stocked by maintaining food supply in a controlled and safe environment, and meeting the all-important and ever-growing needs of the end user – the general public.”

The agricultural and meat trade sectors concur, as both strive to meet spiralling consumer demand. Farmers, ideally, need to sell their prime cattle ‘clean’ at under 30-months-old to meet the requirements of butcher buyers – weekly demand at Skipton remains solid, as does the need for prime lambs, with this season’s Spring lambs now starting to come forward in much greater numbers.

“That is why the live auction system remains so important to us,” explained Charles Kitching, who farms with his brother Richard at Grisedale Farm in Threshfield, They are currently selling prime cattle, primarily recognised Continental-cross meat producers such as Limousin and British Blue, at Skipton on a weekly basis.

“Our prime cattle reach their peak at around 18 to 20-months-old and at 570-600kg, the ideal age and weight for many in the meat trade. We also need to clear our sheds to make way for further replacements, which remain vital to the food chain, particularly in the current climate. It is so important to keep livestock markets open so everyone gets a fair price. Transparency is vital,” said Mr Kitching. The family has sent out many prime cattle champions at their local mart.

Butchers report demand for meat has rocketed, with long queues the order of the day outside most shops in line with current social distancing requirements. To meet this ever-increasing need, supply processes have also been enhanced.

Many butchers are now supplementing their in-shop businesses, some operating on restricted hours, by offering phone-in, online click-and-collect and home delivery services. They say that, with only so many people allowed into their shops at any one time, these bolt-on measures are proving a godsend to local communities, among them key workers, the elderly and others in self-isolation.

“Continuity of supply is vital and that’s why the live auction system remains key to the food chain,” stressed regular Skipton butcher buyer Alan Beecroft, who travels over the border every week to source prime beef for his Countrystyle Meats Farm Shop in Lancaster Leisure Park.

“While our butcher’s shop remains fully operational, there are only so many people we can cater for at any one time. As well as introducing a click-and-collect facility we have also purchased two brand-new vans and are now delivering up to 40 orders a day to customers across an area stretching from Kendal down to Settle, Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley.

“These are hard times for all, but we are coping. We are working flat out seven days a week to meet the needs of our customers and at the same time continuing to support British farmers, notably those on our own doorstep. In fact, many of our prime cattle sourced through Skipton come from just down the road from the Critchley beef farming family,” said Mr Beecroft.