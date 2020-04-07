Top price per kilo at 315.4p (£123 per head) fell to top-notch Continentals, a pen of four 39kg Texels from CR&M Wilson of Wilpshire, Blackburn, purchased on behalf of Rowland Agar Wholesale Butchers in Ilkley.

The leading per head price of £126 was jointly achieved on three occasions by single lambs, first for a Suffolk/Texel cross from Robert and Jackie Towers, of Ingleton, followed by a Charollais from Charles and Valerie Marwood in Whenby, York, both lots again falling to Agars, the third for another Suffolk/Texel cross from James Spensley of Elslack, claimed by returning retail buyer Anthony Swales for his Knavesmire Butchers in York.

The second weekly turnout of Spring lambs this year sold to an overall average of £111.86 per head, or 251.3p/kg, which compared very favourably with last year’s corresponding pre-Easter sale. In fact, the per kilo price was almost 5p up on the year.

The total turnout of 3,038 prime sheep saw numbers nicely back to near normal figures seen at this time of year, said to be a definite positive under present trading restrictions for both vendors and buyers.

The 2,855 prime hoggs on offer traded to an overall average of £94.23 per head, or 206.3p/kg (SQQ average of 225p/kg up to 45kg), which was a nice lift on the previous week’s £85.36, or 186.4p/kg, and again said to reflect current trade.

While handyweight sheep were relatively good to sell and heavier sheep harder to place, trade for the smart sorts was as good as ever, prices of 250-300p/kg being common place, up to a top of 359p/kg (£140 per head) on two occasions for five-strong 39kg Beltex pens from Henry Atkinson, of Felliscliffe, Harrogate. Others from the same home made 343p, 342p and 337p.

The leading per head call of £147.50 (343p/kg) fell to a single Beltex hogg from the Spink family in Rookwith, Ripon, this also falling to Knavesmire Butchers.

Lowland lambs weighing from the late 30kgs into the 43/44kg weight range were a sharp trade and more could have been sold, while heavier lambs from the mid-40kg to 50/51kg region saw commercial types achieve 185-190kg-plus, with nice sorts towards £2 and types for butchers and farm shops doing even better.

Hill-bred 40-45kg lambs also got away nicely, with better sorts around £2. However, very heavy lambs are struggling at the moment, a direct result of demand from both the restaurant/catering trade and London meat markets being at a virtual standstill with restrictions currently in place.

Also among the mix were 113 cast sheep. Cull ewes did well when averaging £71.75, selling to a top of £121.50 for Texels from Susan Lodge, of Doncaster, other heavier ewes making £110-£120. Cast rams averaged £82.36, with a run of ten goats averaging £59.50.