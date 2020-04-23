Since its launch in the UK, the Avant team has grown to 9 people and has sold in excess of 5,000 loaders through their network of 16 regional dealers, providing the UK with almost 30 sales points. With a product range of 8 model series and more than 200 different attachments, no other manufacturer offers the range of compact loaders and attachments that Avant do.

Based in Bridgham in rural Norfolk, Avant set up their permanent UK base in 1999 offering a full service inclusive of sales and marketing to servicing and repairs to show their full commitment to the UK market.

Managing Director, Raimo Ala-Korpi, says: “We wanted to mark our 21st birthday here in the UK by giving something back to our loyal customer family who have supported Avant over the years. Our team in Finland designed the 800 series in answer to customer demand for a more powerful loader yet still remaining versatile and compact. The first 860i loader was delivered to the UK last month and we have already pre-sold more than 20 of these models to both new and existing customers in a variety of industries such as farming and agriculture, landscaping, construction and equestrian to name but a few. Our extended warranty, which is across our whole range of machines, shows our faith in our product when it comes to performance and lifespan, and our ongoing commitment to our service”.