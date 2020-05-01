Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 225.0p (191.5p)

Standard to 270.0p (204.6p)

Medium to 275.0p (215.3p)

Heavy to 227.0p (193.4p)

Lambs

Standard to 220.0p (220.0p)

Medium to 207.8p (202.8p)

Heavy to 209.0p (194.2p)

Overweight to 203.8p (197.4p)

Ewes

Light to £79.00 (£52.64)

Heavy to £182.00 (£88.77)

Rams to £142.00 (£111.84)

An improved show of cast cows sold to a keen ringside of buyers and selling at a brisk trade, with more required on a weekly basis to fulfil demand. The sale topped at 127p and 121p for Angus cows shown by Messrs Byers, Cubbyhill, Longtown with Beef Shorthorns to 119p from Waterhead of Dryfe, who also sold British Blues at 118p. Top price per head of £865 from Cubbyhill.

A smaller entry of prime hoggs forward sold to a very busy ring of purchasers. Export hoggs and heavies maintained last week’s high rates of return while small hoggs proved harder to cash.

The sale topped at 275p for Texel hoggs from D & D Aitken, Uppercleuch, Lockerbie with top price per head of £120 for Dutch Texel hoggs shown by Messrs McDowall, Culquhasen, Glenluce.

Overall average 203.6p (SQQ 211.6p).

All classes can be sold to vendor advantage here at Longtown. “Sell live and thrive”.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Texel 275p Uppercleuch, 237p Latterford, 235p Harbarrow, 233p Uppercleuch.

Beltex 270p Rockholme, 265p Lairdlaugh, 257p Hillside, 251p Rockholme, 250p Uppercleuch.

Cheviot 228p Oswie, 227p Yett, Jerriestown & West Scales, 226p Bloch, 225p Boreland & Dryfeholm.

Suffolk 228p Westernhopeburn, 227p Harbarrow, 218p Oswie.

Blackface 226p West Glengyre, 217p Longburgh Fauld, 215p Plumpe, 214p Oswie & Raeburnhead.

Mule 220p, 217p Middle Shipley, 216p Oswie, 215p Minsca.

Herdwick 217p, 213p Chapel House, 209p Clea Hall.

Cheviot Mule 217p Muirston, 210p Guardsmill.

Roussin 217p, 210p Boreland.

Charollais 214p Latterford, 204p Plumpe.

Swaledale 197p West Scales & West Glengyre, 196p Westernhopeburn & West Glengyre.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Dutch Texel £120 Culquhasen.

Beltex £114 Lairdlaugh, £107.50 Bolton Hall, £106 Uppercleuch, Crosshow & Bolton Hall.

Texel £110, £108 Uppercleuch, £108 Crosshow, £107 Boreland, £106.50 High House.

Roussin £104.50 Boreland.

Cheviot £104 Bloch, £103.50 Dryfeholme, £102 High House, £100 Longburgh Fauld & Yett.

Mule £104 Middle Shipley, £101.50 Oswie, £99 Muirston & Middle Shipley.

Suffolk £103 Muirston, £102.50 Oswie, £100 Harbarrow.

Cheviot Mule £101 Guardsmill, £100 Muirston.

Blackface £100 Longburgh Fauld, £97 Plumpe, £96.50 Oswie.

Herdwick £100 Hillside, £93.50 Chapel House.

North Country Cheviot £97 Allanshaws.

Swaledale £87 Westernhopeburn.