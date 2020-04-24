Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 268.8p (208.6p)

Standard to 310.5p (235.9p)

Medium to 304.8p (221.2p)

Heavy to 262.0p (198.1p)

Lambs

Medium to 264.3p (253.0p)

Overweight to 215.1p (199.2p)

Ewes

Light to £85.50 (£58.76)

Heavy to £195.00 (£100.24)

Rams to £156.00 (£84.44)

A small show of cast cows forward which met a pleasing trade. Top price was 144p per kilo for an Angus from Bridgewater & Wood, Potholm, others to 120p from Catslackburn. Limousins to 121p from Potholm. Blue Greys to 120p from Catslackburn.

Another good entry of hoggs forward, with heavy hoggs proving difficult to cash whilst the fed export and light hoggs sold to a premium, of which many more can be sold to vendor advantage.

Topping the sale at 310ppk were a pen of Beltex hoggs from R. & M. Paterson, Upper Auchenlay. Top price per head was £132 for Beltex hoggs from B. McAllister, Parkgate.

Again, best Beltex lambs maintaining last weeks outstanding trade and several pens breaching 300ppk.

Light hoggs were again dear, topping at 268p for Beltex from M. & S. Cameron, Balmaglester.

Hill hoggs sold to £103 for Cheviots from M. & S. Cameron, Balmaglester, with Blackfaces to £97.50 from E. & RE. Eastham, Longburgh Fauld.

Overall average 216.9p (SQQ 228.4p).

All classes can be sold to vendor advantage here at Longtown. “Sell live and thrive”.

For further advice on marketing your livestock in these difficult times please do not hesitate to contact our auctioneers:

John Walton 07880527066

Nick Woodmass 07584200489

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 310p & 304p Upper Auchenlay.

Texel 289p Hill Close, 282p Golden Lane, 270p East Raffles.

Mule 255p Borlum, 236p Culdoach.

Charollais 253p Auchengray.

Blackface 250p Thorns, 247p Haresteads, 245p Sykehead.

Cheviot 261p Sykehead, 260p Thorns, 258p Sykehead.

Suffolk 242p Barr Hill, 233p Balmaglester, 228 Clerk Hill.

Herdwick 234p Clea Hall, 231p Auchengray.

North Country Cheviot 232p Pilmuir, 230p Plumpe.

Kerry Hill 228p Breckon Hill.

Dorset 215p Green Aton & Lowfield House.

Swaledale 213p & 212p Westernhopeburn, 203p Breckon Hill.

Romney 211p Westernhopeburn.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Beltex £132 & £131 Parkgate, £128 Upper Auchenlay.

Texel £128 Pasturewood, £119 East Raffles, £116 High Hall.

Suffolk £109 & £100.50 Balmaglester, £101 Outertown, £100 The Scales.

North Country Cheviot £106 Plumpe.

Charollais £105 Pasturewood, £104 Auchengray.

Cheviot £103 Balmaglester, £101.50 Longburgh Fauld, £100.50 Yett.

Herdwick £100 & £99.50 & £97 Auchengray.

Mule £98 Yett, £95 Mirkbooths, £93.50 Haythwaite Lane & Westernhopeburn.

Blackface £97.50 Longburgh Fauld, £96 Emblehope.