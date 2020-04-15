Human health and saving lives are priorities for governments around the world as they put in measures to combat the coronavirus. These are demanding times for medical staff on the front line, and for leading researchers as they look for short and long term measures of fighting infection in populations.

“The issue of antibiotic resistance has emerged as an important issue when it comes to the possibility of treating diseases associated to coronavirus and it is important that this debate is being raised at an international level,” says Genos’ CEO Kristin Malonæs.

“There is a global awareness that we need to reduce the reliance on antibiotics in human health. This, as we know, has implications for livestock production – for meat and milk produced for the human food chain.”

Unique among cattle breeding programs, the Norwegian Red scheme run by Geno has focused on high health status traits since the mid-1970s. “We have deliberately chosen bulls and cows within our breeding program that provide the healthiest offspring and daughters with good fertility,” adds Ms Malonæs.

“While the Norwegian Red, that is widely used in cross breeding dairy programs across the world, has kept pace with production improvements, our emphasis on a wider range of traits compared with many other dairy breeding programs, means that health traits are well ahead of others and make a valuable contribution to health and welfare of many dairy herds in commercial milk and meat production.

“High health status cattle have far less reliance on medications including antibiotic use. Geno’s emphasis on health and fertility in breeding has been the right strategic move.”

Among international scientists, the Norwegian Red breeding program is considered a welfare and environmentally friendly system. “This ‘green’ recognition reflects our four or so decades of breeding. We have always considered that the combination of healthy, fertile and productive livestock is important for farmers and their business, and for the production of safe and high quality food for consumers.

“Healthy animals that do not need the degree of veterinary care and medication required by those more pre-disposed to, for example, fertility issues or udder infections.”

Norway’s low antibiotic use

Norway’s drive to adopt responsible use of antibiotics in livestock and humans has been long term. The Norwegian Government's national strategy on antibiotic resistance stated that antibiotic use in food-producing animals should be further reduced by 10% from 2013 to 2020.

In 2000 the country’s Veterinary Institute set up the NORM-VET monitoring program for antimicrobial resistance in the veterinary and food production sectors in 2000. Its 2018 report showed a 17% decline in antibiotic consumption in livestock production from 2013 to 2018.

“The goal of reducing antibiotic use in agriculture has led to a change in treatment strategies, better preventive health work and increased emphasis on health in breeding,” adds Ms Malonæs.

“The progress we have seen in breeding for improved health traits is an important driver in this positive development. Udder health has been included in the Norwegian Red breeding goals since 1978, which has contributed to a considerable decline in veterinary treatments and antibiotic use for more than three decades.”