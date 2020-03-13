Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 276.0p (219.2p)

Standard to 319.4p (239.1p)

Medium to 361.0p (251.6p)

Heavy to 339.0p (239.4p)

Ewes

Light to £109.00 (£72.68)

Heavy to £214.00 (£122.54)

Rams £180.00 (£120.96)

Another improved entry for both quantity and quality saw all classes of cast cows meet a brisk trade, with more again required on a weekly basis to fulfill demand. The sale topped at £1,079 for an Angus cow shown by Bridgewater & Wood, Potholm, Langholm, who also sold others at £915. British Blue cows to £1,041 and £948 from D & Y Wilson, Plumpe, Gretna. Wanwood Partners, Wanwood Hill sold Limousin cows at £945. Top price per kilo of 131p for British Blues from the Plumpe, with others to 129p. Angus cows to 130p and 128p from Potholm and Limousins at 126p from Wanwood Hill. Black and White cows sold to 112p from J Mclean, Kilmaho, Argyll.

A larger show of 4,932 prime hoggs were a mixed entry for quality, but buyers seemed very keen for supplies. Trade was very strong throughout the sale with an overall average of 241.2p (SQQ 243.3p), a rise of 5p on the week.

Export hoggs sold between 250-260p per kilo. Another massive show of 1,438 heavy hoggs met a great enquiry, with many pens £140-£160 per head and selling to a top of £167 for Texel hoggs from J Halliday & Son, Linnhead, Tundergarth. Top price per kilo of 361p for Beltex hoggs shown by DS & RC Taylor, Easter Ochtermuthill, Crieff, who’s run of 25 hoggs averaged 43kg, £150.36 or 342p per kilo.

A tremendous run of 101 Beltex x hoggs from I & A Hamilton, Claywalls, Capheaton topped at £156 and 347p per kilo, going on to average a staggering £142.74 and 308p per kilo.

Hill hoggs sold to £141 for Cheviots from G Bell & Co., Bloch, Langholm with Blackfaces to £126 from Messrs McArthur, Arnicle, Campbeltown.

Light hoggs met a massive trade with all classes meeting an exceptional demand, selling to 276p for 25kg Texel hoggs from Messrs Richardson, Fold Head, Borrowdale.

Also, today was the Annual Show and Sale of Prime Hill and North Country Cheviot hoggs, in conjunction with the South Country Sheep Society and kindly sponsored by PJ Tractor Parts, Longtown. An outstanding show for quality was presented, and judging was in the capable hands of Mr M Lomax, who awarded the Hill Cheviot Championship to A Reid & Co., Glendearg, Eskdalemuir with a pen scaling 49kg and realising £129 to the judge and the Reserve came from the Firm of NB Conaghan, West Scales, Gretna. The North Country Cheviot Championship was awarded to Messrs MacTaggart, Station Yard, Castle Douglas, who’s hoggs weighed 52kg and made £128 to West Scottish Lamb.

Hill Cheviots:

Class 1 – Up to 39kg

1st – Warwick, Girnwood – 37kg £91

2nd – Reid, Glendearg – 38kg £90

3rd – Bell, Bloch – 39kg £93.50

Class 2 – 39.1-45kg

1st & Reserve – Conaghan, West Scales – 45kg £117

2nd – Reid, Glendearg – 43kg £107

3rd – Bridgewater & Wood, Potholm – 43kg £106.50

Class 3 – 45.1kg+

1st & Champion – Reid, Glendearg – 49kg £129

2nd – Conaghan, West Scales – 49kg £122.50

3rd – Jardine, Yett – 47kg £118

North Country Cheviots:

Class 1 – Up to 39kg

1st – Eastham, Longburgh Fauld – 40kg £102.50

Class 2 – 39.1-45kg

1st – Eastham, Longburgh Fauld – 42kg £106.50

Class 3 – 45.1kg+

1st & Champion – MacTaggart, Station Yard – 52kg £128

2nd & Reserve – Bell, Kirkton – 52kg £120

3rd – MacTaggart, Station Yard – 48kg £117

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 361p, 356p Easter Ochtermuthill, 347p, 340p Claywalls, 339p Easter Ochtermuthill.

Texel 316p East Bar, 306p Snade, 302p Ballochgair, 292p Porteath.

Cheviot 273p Becks, 265p Woodhousehill, 263p Glendearg, 262p Errington Farm, 261p Drumreach.

Herdwick 266p Orthwaite Hall, 229p, 224p, 222p Fold Head.

Suffolk 261p Burnside, 260p Upper Ouston, 254p Walkerdyke, 253p Plumpe.

North Country Cheviot 260p, 256p Station Yard, 256p, 254p Longburgh Fauld.

Charollais 254p Mossburnford, 247p Rottington Hall, 245p Upper Ouston.

Blackface 252p Lenaig, 251p Arnicle, 250p Killipol, 249p West Scales, 246p Arnicle.

Mule 226p Killipol, 248p Glenehervie, 240p Killipol, 239p Breckon Hill.

Swaledale 207p, 206p Shield Farm.