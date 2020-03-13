|2020-03-13
Longtown Primestock Sale
C&D Auction Marts Limited had forward 8,224 sheep comprising of 4,932 prime hoggs and 3,292 cast ewes & rams at their weekly sale at Longtown on Thursday 12th March 2020.
Averages:
Hoggs
Light to 276.0p (219.2p)
Standard to 319.4p (239.1p)
Medium to 361.0p (251.6p)
Heavy to 339.0p (239.4p)
Ewes
Light to £109.00 (£72.68)
Heavy to £214.00 (£122.54)
Rams £180.00 (£120.96)
Another improved entry for both quantity and quality saw all classes of cast cows meet a brisk trade, with more again required on a weekly basis to fulfill demand. The sale topped at £1,079 for an Angus cow shown by Bridgewater & Wood, Potholm, Langholm, who also sold others at £915. British Blue cows to £1,041 and £948 from D & Y Wilson, Plumpe, Gretna. Wanwood Partners, Wanwood Hill sold Limousin cows at £945. Top price per kilo of 131p for British Blues from the Plumpe, with others to 129p. Angus cows to 130p and 128p from Potholm and Limousins at 126p from Wanwood Hill. Black and White cows sold to 112p from J Mclean, Kilmaho, Argyll.
A larger show of 4,932 prime hoggs were a mixed entry for quality, but buyers seemed very keen for supplies. Trade was very strong throughout the sale with an overall average of 241.2p (SQQ 243.3p), a rise of 5p on the week.
Export hoggs sold between 250-260p per kilo. Another massive show of 1,438 heavy hoggs met a great enquiry, with many pens £140-£160 per head and selling to a top of £167 for Texel hoggs from J Halliday & Son, Linnhead, Tundergarth. Top price per kilo of 361p for Beltex hoggs shown by DS & RC Taylor, Easter Ochtermuthill, Crieff, who’s run of 25 hoggs averaged 43kg, £150.36 or 342p per kilo.
A tremendous run of 101 Beltex x hoggs from I & A Hamilton, Claywalls, Capheaton topped at £156 and 347p per kilo, going on to average a staggering £142.74 and 308p per kilo.
Hill hoggs sold to £141 for Cheviots from G Bell & Co., Bloch, Langholm with Blackfaces to £126 from Messrs McArthur, Arnicle, Campbeltown.
Light hoggs met a massive trade with all classes meeting an exceptional demand, selling to 276p for 25kg Texel hoggs from Messrs Richardson, Fold Head, Borrowdale.
Also, today was the Annual Show and Sale of Prime Hill and North Country Cheviot hoggs, in conjunction with the South Country Sheep Society and kindly sponsored by PJ Tractor Parts, Longtown. An outstanding show for quality was presented, and judging was in the capable hands of Mr M Lomax, who awarded the Hill Cheviot Championship to A Reid & Co., Glendearg, Eskdalemuir with a pen scaling 49kg and realising £129 to the judge and the Reserve came from the Firm of NB Conaghan, West Scales, Gretna. The North Country Cheviot Championship was awarded to Messrs MacTaggart, Station Yard, Castle Douglas, who’s hoggs weighed 52kg and made £128 to West Scottish Lamb.
Hill Cheviots:
Class 1 – Up to 39kg
1st – Warwick, Girnwood – 37kg £91
2nd – Reid, Glendearg – 38kg £90
3rd – Bell, Bloch – 39kg £93.50
Class 2 – 39.1-45kg
1st & Reserve – Conaghan, West Scales – 45kg £117
2nd – Reid, Glendearg – 43kg £107
3rd – Bridgewater & Wood, Potholm – 43kg £106.50
Class 3 – 45.1kg+
1st & Champion – Reid, Glendearg – 49kg £129
2nd – Conaghan, West Scales – 49kg £122.50
3rd – Jardine, Yett – 47kg £118
North Country Cheviots:
Class 1 – Up to 39kg
1st – Eastham, Longburgh Fauld – 40kg £102.50
Class 2 – 39.1-45kg
1st – Eastham, Longburgh Fauld – 42kg £106.50
Class 3 – 45.1kg+
1st & Champion – MacTaggart, Station Yard – 52kg £128
2nd & Reserve – Bell, Kirkton – 52kg £120
3rd – MacTaggart, Station Yard – 48kg £117
PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)
Beltex 361p, 356p Easter Ochtermuthill, 347p, 340p Claywalls, 339p Easter Ochtermuthill.
Texel 316p East Bar, 306p Snade, 302p Ballochgair, 292p Porteath.
Cheviot 273p Becks, 265p Woodhousehill, 263p Glendearg, 262p Errington Farm, 261p Drumreach.
Herdwick 266p Orthwaite Hall, 229p, 224p, 222p Fold Head.
Suffolk 261p Burnside, 260p Upper Ouston, 254p Walkerdyke, 253p Plumpe.
North Country Cheviot 260p, 256p Station Yard, 256p, 254p Longburgh Fauld.
Charollais 254p Mossburnford, 247p Rottington Hall, 245p Upper Ouston.
Blackface 252p Lenaig, 251p Arnicle, 250p Killipol, 249p West Scales, 246p Arnicle.
Mule 226p Killipol, 248p Glenehervie, 240p Killipol, 239p Breckon Hill.
Swaledale 207p, 206p Shield Farm.
PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)
Texel £167 Linnhead, £163 Snade, £155 Becton Hall, £154 Snade, £153 Kilnford Croft.
Beltex £165 The Laurels, £157, £156 Easter Ochtermuthill, £156 Claywalls, £155 Becton Hall.
Suffolk £148 Kilnford Croft, £145 Thorney Knowe, £141 Pirntaton, £139 Haven View.
Charollais £148, £143 Thorney Knowe, £138 Sceugh Dyke, £134 Beechgrove.
Cheviot £141 Bloch, £140 East Skeroblin, £136 West Scales, £130 Kirkton.
North Country Cheviot £128 Station Yard, £125.50 Becton Hall, £121 Gilmanscleugh, £120.50 Station Yard, £120 Kirkton.
Bluefaced Leicester £127 Kilkeddan.
Blackface £126 Arnicle, £125 Yatesfield, £124 Yett, £120 Barnyards.
Mule £124 Claywalls, £120 Brecon Hill & Kilkeddan, £115 Killipol.
Zwartble £110 Little Mark.
Swaledale £100 Thorny Knowe.
Herdwick £98.50 Orthwaite Hall.
A larger show of 3,292 cast ewes and rams were forward and attracted the usual large gathering of buyers. Trade was again at extreme rates with an overall average of £105.48, where many more could easily have been sold to vendors advantage. Top pure Beltex and Texel ewes sold at record prices, with several vendors receiving over £200 and to a top of £214 for Texels from M Watson, Four O Boot, Harker. Greyface ewes regularly selling between £120-£125 and to £128 from T Armstrong & Son, Sceugh Dyke, Calthwaite.
Hill ewes again met a strong demand with the best all making £100 plus and to £109 for Cheviot ewes from WW Dunlop & Son, Commonside, Hawick.
Rams sold to £180 for Suffolks from CJ Roots, Kilnford Croft, Dumfries.
HEAVY EWES
Texel £214 Four O Boot, £210 Barnyards, £206 Culquhasen, £202 Beck, £200 Abbey Cowper, Hillhead & Four O Boot.
Suffolk £170 Haven View, £168 Kilnford Croft, £167, £166 Beck, £164 Wood Farm.
Charollais £170 The Green, £167, £158 Beck, £158 Chaseside.
Half-Bred £166 Gilmanscleugh.
Beltex £165 Nether Stenries, £156 Hillhouse, £154 The Green.
Cheviot Mule £148 Achamore, £144 Kilnford Croft.
North Country Cheviot £144 Upper Ouston, £137 Stobshiel Mains, £136 Nether Stenries, £135 Broomlands.
Bluefaced Leicester £144 Achamore.
Mule £128 Sceugh Dyke & Dunjop, £126 Challoch Mun & Mill View, £124 Dunjop.
Lonk £121, £104 Glendiven Cottage.
Zwartble £117 Upper Ouston.
LIGHT EWES
Cheviot £109 Commonside, £108 Potholm, £107 Crossdykes, £106 Dunjop, £100 Crossdykes.
Blackface £105 Toft House, £100 High Crubasdale, £99 Drumreach, £96 Greens of Gardyne, Barnayrds, Garvilland & Upper Hindhope.
Kendal Rough £103 Gill Head.
Swaledale £94, £88 Whitton, £80 Sheild Farm & Higher Roserrow.
RAMS
Suffolk £180 Kilnford Croft, £164 Mossburnford.
Charollais £175 Beckfoot.
Texel £170 Commonside, £168 Nether Stenries, £166 The Green, £165 Beckfoot.
Zwartble £146 Cleughbrae.
North Country Cheviot £144 Stobshiel Mains.
Bluefaced Leicester £140 Dunns House, £136 Crossdykes & Whitton, £120 High Street.
Cheviot £134, £127, £114 Bloch & Drycleuchlea, £112 Tushielaw, £100 Craigens.
Berrichon £134 Tor View.
Blackface £115 Dunns House, £106 Toft House.