Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 246.0p (219.1p)

Standard to 334.2p (237.0p)

Medium to 325.0p (241.1p)

Heavy to 291.7p (230.1p)

Ewes

Light to £111.00 (£67.89)

Heavy to £210.00 (£111.83)

Rams £188.00 (£103.49)

A nice entry of quality cast cows again sold well at recent rates, with more required on a weekly basis to fulfil demand. The sale topped at 161p for a British Blue from D & Y Wilson, Plumpe, Gretna, who sold others at 134p and 126p. Charolais cows sold to 121p from Messrs Baxter, Moss Side, Hethersgill. Top price per head of £936 for British Blues from Plumpe.

4,316 prime hoggs were a top quality offering, with a big percentage of 33% being heavy hoggs. All the usual buyers present and extra keen for supplies. Overall average 236.1p (SQQ 238.9p), being 5p less on the week, which was acceptable considering the large percentage of heavies forward.

Best export weights all sold at over 300p per kilo and to a top of 334p for Beltex hoggs from M Dunlop, Corstane, Broughton. Commercial hoggs between 240-260p per kilo.

Heavy hoggs were an outstanding show and very dear with many pens between £160-£170 and to a top of £172 for both Texel and Suffolk hoggs from Highfield Farming Ltd, Knock, Duns.

Light hoggs were in short supply and inadequate for requirements, selling to £78 for 32kg Blackface hoggs from R McClelland & Son, Dranigower, Newton Stewart with Cheviot hoggs selling to 246p for 28kg hoggs from J Hume & Son, Sundhope, Yarrow.

It was also the Annual Show and Sale for Blackface hoggs, which were an outstanding entry for top quality and judging was in the capable hand of Mr Jimmy Blenchorn, who had a difficult task before him. Champion pen was a pen of heavy Blackface hoggs from regular consigner John Jardine, Yett, Lockerbie weighing 54kg and selling at £125.

Class 1 – Up to 39kg

1st – Reid, Glendearg – 36kg £87

2nd – Warden, Skelfhill – 37kg £89

Class 2 – 39.1-45kg

1st – Reid, Glendearg – 43kg £104

2nd – Reid, Glendearg – 41kg £97

Class 3 – 45.1kg+

1st & Champion – Jardine, Yett – 54kg £125

2nd – Graham, Craigdarroch – 51kg £118

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 334p Corstane, 325p Station Yard, 317p Stenries View, 315p Station Yard.

Texel 291p Myrelandhorn, 283p Willimoteswick, 282p East Kirk, 281p Bombie.

Suffolk 251p Baldovie, 245p Hopestead, 244p Miller Hill, 243p Oswie & Plumpe.

Herdwick 249p Orthwaite Hall, 236p Auchengray, 234p Chapel House.

Cheviot 246p Jerriestown & Sundhope, 245p Lurgan & Whins, 244p Thistledown, 243p West Scales.

Blackface 243p Dranigower, 242p, 241p Craigdarroch, 241p Glendearg, 240p Skelfhill.

North Country Cheviot 242p Aucharua, 242p, 237p Micklethwaite, 234p Yett, 232p Carruthers.

Charollais 241p Oswie.

Mule 239p The Ha’, 235p Baldovie, 234p The Ha’, 233p Killipol & Westernhopeburn.

Swaledale 226p Maidencots.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Suffolk £172, £140 Knock, £129 Auchengray, £128 Flex, £126 Thuster Mains, £125 Guardsmill.

Texel £172, £170, £164, £162 Knock, £155 Auchengray.

Beltex £150 Heathery Hall, £148 Hillside, £143 Stenries View, £141 Heathery Hall.

Mule £140 Baldovie, £120 Howard House, £113 Baldovie.

Blackface £125 Yett, £124 Craigdarroch & Balliemeanoch, £120 West Scales.

Cheviot £119 West Scales, £117.50 Kirkton, £115.50 Station Yard, £114 Kirkton & The Land.

North Country Cheviot £118.50 Banniskirk Mains, £117 Yett, £116 Baldovie, £114 Micklethwaite & Carruthers.

Half-Bred £117 Humbleheugh.

Charollais £105 Sceugh Dyke, £103.50 Oswie.

Herdwick £99.50 Longrow, £97 Orthwaite Hall, £91.50 Fold Head, £90 Rowhead.