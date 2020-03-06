Beef Expo 2020 takes place the following day, Thursday 28th May at Darlington Farmers Auction Mart’s (DFAM) new state-of-the-art Humbleton Park Auction Centre.

NBA Beef Expo is the largest technical beef event in the UK, and the farm tours are an important element showcasing the innovative thinking behind some of the country’s progressive farm operations. This year, the farm tours will be delivered by kind permission of the Suddes and Richardson families.

The Suddes family have farmed at South Farm, Cornsay for over 100 years. The business is a family affair, Rob and Janis farm alongside their sons Richard and Karl. Sitting at 900ft, the 800-acre unit carries 120 pedigree Limousin cows.

Pedigree bulls are sold at Carlisle and also local auctions, including Darlington and Hexham; those not suitable for breeding are finished on home-grown rations and sold live at 12-14 months old through Darlington market.

Of the 800 acres, 500 are arable, the remainder are pasture. External to the home farm, a further 400 acres are worked on a shared farming basis, and the farm’s contracting business drills and combines a further 600 acres. All crops are established using no-till.

Bracken House, Melsonby, has been farmed by the Richardsons since 1916. Totalling 780 acres, the business has always finished cattle, sourcing cattle live from local markets. The farm finishes between six and seven hundred head per year, split between bulls and steers. Finished bulls are sold live at Darlington market, the steers are sold deadweight through Woodheads or ABP.