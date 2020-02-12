|2020-02-12
In-lamb North Country Cheviots Top at £1800
The annual North Country Cheviot in lamb show and sale held at Lockerbie Market on Saturday 8th February 2020 saw a crowded ringside of buyers from Caithness to South Wales resulting in quality sheep easily finding new homes.
Top price of the day came from Jennifer Cowan’s Hightae flock who achieved £1800 for a North Country Cheviot hogg sired by Humbleheugh Wham Bam that was purchased by Messrs Burton from Ashbourne, Derbyshire.
The Overall Championship at the pre-sale show was won by local breeders CR Graham & Sons, Carruthers, Waterbeck with their Park gimmer sired by Gilston Rebus. The gimmer has been served by Synton Xplosion and sold for £1500 to Messrs Drew from Whitby, North Yorkshire.
Also at £1500 was a hogg from the same flock sired by Philiphaugh Tam O Shanter. This successful purchaser of this lot was Messrs Kerr from Muthill, Crieff.
KO Stones’ Richmond based Nun Cote Nook flock sold their 2nd prize winning hogg for £1400. She was sired by Belmadurthy Van Dijk and purchased on the day by Messrs Beech from Burnaston, Derbyshire.
The 1st prize Hill female was a 2-crop ewe consigned by Kelsocleugh Farming. She was sired by Kelso Talbot and sold scanned in lamb to Hethpool Walter for £1300 to Messrs Maclean from the Isle of Lewis.
A gimmer from the same home also broke the £1000 barrier when selling to McCaig Farms from Falkirk. She was sired by Kelso Vice Chancellor and had been scanned in lamb to Cashlie Warlord.
The 1st prize Park Hogg and Reserve Overall Champion was also from Jennifer Cowan and went on to sell for £900 to Messrs Kerr from Crieff. This hogg was sired by Humbleheugh Wham Bam.
Averages – 9 Aged Ewes £540; 19 Gimmers £567.34; 22 Hoggs £437.73