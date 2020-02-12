Top price of the day came from Jennifer Cowan’s Hightae flock who achieved £1800 for a North Country Cheviot hogg sired by Humbleheugh Wham Bam that was purchased by Messrs Burton from Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

The Overall Championship at the pre-sale show was won by local breeders CR Graham & Sons, Carruthers, Waterbeck with their Park gimmer sired by Gilston Rebus. The gimmer has been served by Synton Xplosion and sold for £1500 to Messrs Drew from Whitby, North Yorkshire.

Also at £1500 was a hogg from the same flock sired by Philiphaugh Tam O Shanter. This successful purchaser of this lot was Messrs Kerr from Muthill, Crieff.

KO Stones’ Richmond based Nun Cote Nook flock sold their 2nd prize winning hogg for £1400. She was sired by Belmadurthy Van Dijk and purchased on the day by Messrs Beech from Burnaston, Derbyshire.