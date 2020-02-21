Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 300.0p (226.9p)

Standard to 364.7p (240.3p)

Medium to 332.5p (238.5p)

Heavy to 293.1p (227.6p)

Ewes

Light to £101.00 (£69.37)

Heavy to £202.00 (£113.01)

Rams £172.00 (£101.66)

Again, a larger entry of cast cows was forward, with all classes again meeting a sharp selling trade. The sale topped at 146p for Galloways from Eskdalemuir Forestry, Clerk Hill, Langholm with Luings to 130p from The Firm of M Stewart, Tushielaw, Selkirk. Cast bulls to 119p for a Limousin from BD Mundell & Son, Kilchamiag, Argyll. Shorthorn cows from Turbiskill Farms, Argyll sold to 116p.

Top price per head of £929 for Luings from Tushielaw and £810 for Galloways from Clerk Hill. More cows required on a weekly basis to meet buyer demand.

A larger entry of 4,139 prime hoggs attracted all the usual buyers. Trade was much stronger than anticipated with an overall average of 235.1p (SQQ 238.4p), 5p down on the week.

Best quality export hoggs all sold over 300p per kilo and to a top of 364p for Beltex hoggs from A McCutcheon, Badoney Road, Co Tyrone.

Commercial hoggs sold between 235-255p per kilo. Another large entry of heavy hoggs were in great demand with many pens selling over £130 plus.

Top price per head of £170 for a Texel hogg kindly donated by WH & DA Gass, Nunscleugh Bewcastle, in aid of Cancer Research UK and purchased by West Scottish Lamb, Carlisle.

A good show of hill hoggs saw Blackfaces top at £113 from The Firm of NB Conaghan, West Scales, Gretna and to 254p also for Blackface hoggs from Lochryan Farms, Highcroach, Stranraer.

Light hoggs again sold at a premium and to £90 for 30kg Beltex hoggs from S & A Moore, Mains of Balhall, Angus.

The young team from Chirdon Farm, Bellingham and first time vendors enjoyed a fantastic trade. Codie Dixon (4) £133, Oli Lawson (2) £129 and Nancy Dixon (1) £130.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 364p Badoney Road, 332p Mains of Balhall, 331p Nether Stenries, 328p High Floweryhirst.

Texel 298p Hermitage, 293p Nunscleugh, 288p High Floweryhirst, 286p Prior Rigg.

Blackface 254p Highcroach, 246p Craigens, 244p Silloans & Craigens, 243p Pole.

Suffolk 252p Gartvaigh, 249p Culquhasen, 243p Nether Stenries, 242p Towiemore.

Cheviot 248p, 247p Kilwhipnach, 247p Whins & Craigens, 246p Keepers Cottage.

Herdwick 248p Powheads, 233p Ashley Park, 232p The Park.

Mule 242p Gartvaigh, 240p Burnhouse & Kirkhouse, 238p Killipol, 236p Newton of Logierait.

Charollais 242p Nether Stenries.

Oxford 242p, 236p Mains of Balhall.

Cheviot Mule 241p Kirkbride.

Swaledale 229p Patties Hill & Peasemyres, 218p Westernhopeburn, 214p Batey Shield.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Texel £170 Nunscleugh, £156, £143, £141 Sharplaw, £141 Nunscleugh, £139 Crawthat.

Beltex £138, £133, £131 Mains of Balhall, £133 Badoney Road, £133, £130 Chirdon.

Suffolk £130 Kinninghall & Badoney Road, £128 Aimshaugh, £127 Keepwick, £125 West Scales.

Charollais £126 Keepwick, £116 Nether Stenries, £112 Sceugh Dyke.

Bluefaced Leicester £118 Silloans, £100 Kinninghall.

Oxford £118, £105 Mains of Balhall.

Mule £115 Killipol, £109.50 Culquhasen, £108 Kirkhouse, £107.50 Chirdon, £106.50 Gartvaigh.

Blackface £113 West Scales, £109 Silloans, £107.50 Thornton Tower, £105 Glenshanna.

Cheviot £110 Catslackburn & The Land, £109.50 Upper Portrack, £109 Nether Stenries & Glendearg.

Herdwick £100.50 Ashley Park, £92 Allfornaught, £90.50 The Park.

Swaledale £89.50 Westernhopeburn, £88, £85 Patties Hill.