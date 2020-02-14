Longtown Primestock Sale

Averages:

Hoggs

Light to 327.0p (228.7p)

Standard to 337.8p (243.7p)

Medium to 330.2p (246.2p)

Heavy to 287.5p (233.6p)

Ewes

Light to £101.00 (£64.05)

Heavy to £189.00 (£107.55)

Rams £152.00 (£95.40)

A much improved entry for both quantity and quality saw all classes of cast cows meeting a great trade, with more required on a weekly basis to fulfill demand. The sale topped at 152p for an Angus from A Reid & Co., Glendearg, Eskdalemuir. Herefords to 129p from Basco Dykehead, who also sold Limouins at 120p. Beef Shorthorn cows sold to 119p from J Anderson & Partners, Rowanburnfoot with Belted Galloways from Hoscote Estate, Hawick also selling at 119p. Luing cows from Glendearg to 118p. Top price per head of £1,070 and £1,032 from Basco Dykehead, for Herefords and Limousins respectively, with Beef Shorthorns selling to £952 from Rowanburnfoot.

Prime hoggs (3,271) were a similar show with quality hardly so good, nevertheless all classes of hoggs met a fantastic trade to average 240.2p (SQQ 244.4p), up 4p on the week. Many more could easily be sold to all vendors advantage.

Best export hoggs saw many pens over 300p per kilo and to a top of 337p for Beltex hoggs from R & J Lines, Killocraw, Campbeltown.

Commercial hoggs 240p-250p per kilo, with heavy hoggs again another big trade and many pens making £120 plus and to a top of £142 for Beltex hoggs from J Halliday & Sons (Granton), Springwells, Johnstonebridge.

Hill hoggs were a marvelous trade with Cheviot hoggs selling to £123 from D MacDonald, Taldale, Thurso and Blackface hoggs to £111 from J Jackson & Son, Pole Farm, Argyll.

Light hoggs also very dear with many pens selling at 250p plus selling to £98 for 30kg Beltex also from Killocraw.

PRINCIPAL PRICES (PER KILO)

Beltex 337p Killocraw, 330p Granton, 327p Killocraw, 320p Outertown.

Cheviot 305p Blakehopeburnhaugh, 265p Cardewlees, 264p Raeburnhead, 263p Mid Dargavel.

Texel 287p Catslackburn, 286p, 285p Ballochgair, 280p Cubbyhill, 278p Wester Middleton.

Charollais 260p Westernhopeburn, 259p Marygate.

Suffolk 256p Moss Edge & High Cattadale, 252p Killocraw, 250p Plumpe.

Mule 247p Kilkeddan, 247p, 246p Auchaleek, 242p Roughet Hill & Arnicle.

Swaledale 246p Pole, 230, 229p Breckon Hill.

Blackface 245p Arnicle, 244p Kilkeddan, 243p Arnicle & Maidencots, 242p Roughet Hill.

Easycare 244p Muircleugh, 243p Marygate, 235p Muircleugh.

Dartmoor 235p Rammerscales, 230p, 229p Westernhopeburn.

Cheviot Mule 231p Westernhopeburn, 229p Errington Farm, 228p Marwhirn.

Herdwick 231p Fold Head.

Oxford 228p Guards.

Border Leicester 222p, 200p Millknowe, 200p Kildalloig.

North Country Cheviot 221p, 216p Sinclair Square.

Lleyn 220p Coxhill.

PRINCIPAL PRICE (PER HEAD)

Beltex £142 Granton, £137, £133 High Stenries, £129 Bridge End, £125 Killocraw & Outertown.

Texel £138 Catslackburn, £135 Greenrigg, £134 Wester Middleton, Muircleugh & Uppercleuch

Suffolk £130 Outertown, £121.50 Haregills, £119 Plumpe, £118.50 High Cattadale.

Charollais £129 Dunnabie House, £120 Westernhopeburn, £115 Macharioch.

Oxford £125 Guards.

Mule £124 Golden Lane, £120 Ballochgair, £110 Low Tirfergus & Cassington.

Cheviot £123 Taldale, £116.50 Macharioch, £116 Blakehopeburnhaugh, £115.50 Bishopcleugh.

Lleyn £123, £120 Coxhill.

Border Leicester £120 Blakehopeburnhaugh, £119 Midtodhills, £118 Blakehopeburnhaugh.

North Country Cheviot £113, £110 Sinclair Square.

Blackface £111 Pole, £108.50 Wanwood Hill, £105.50 Breckon Hill, £104.50 West Scales.

Cheviot Mule £110.50, £97 Marwhirn.

Bluefaced Leicester £105 Midtodhills.

Swaledale £98, £90 Breckon Hill, £88 Kirkhaugh, £86 Pole.