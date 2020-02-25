To maximise returns and reduce costly losses grassland must be managed from the soil up – farmers and contractors visiting the Grassland & Muck Event at Ragley Estate in Warwickshire on 20 – 21 May, will find solutions to make the most of their grass, manures and soils, says event organiser Alice Bell.

“The event brings together the latest ideas and technologies with 172 acres of working grass and muck demonstrations, a full technical forum programme and over 200 exhibitors.”

Underpinning the value of grassland nutrition and its application will be Nigel Hester, John Telfer and Philip Cosgrave in Yara’s technical forum sessions. “With bottom lines under pressure, farmers are looking for more ways to improve efficiencies and make the most of their home-grown forage,” explains Mr Hester.

“Valuable information is gained from soil and manure analysis allowing precise micronutrient plans to be compiled for your grass silage, grazing and reseeding sites which is vital for sward diversity and health. Having a handle on accurate application rates of fertilisers – natural or artificial – will maximise return on investment and minimise wastage,” he says.

Mr Hester is keen for farmers to see that tightening up efficiencies is cost saving. “Correct pH of soils is essential in fertiliser utilisation. If fertilisers are applied to soils not at target pH, your cost per unit goes up considerably.”

Other sessions in the technical forum programme will include advice on manure management by ADAS’s John Williams; how to avoid clamp slippage by Dave Davis reporting on AHDB’s silage slippage project, and how to rejuvenate pasture, making the right reseeding and variety choices by DLF’s Paddy Jack.

Meanwhile the event will be shining a spotlight on grazing systems with a new grazing feature and discussion tent exploring how rotational grazing can boost outputs and soil quality. The live demonstration with sheep on a specially sown grazing mix will give farmers the chance to see and discuss how rotational grazing can improve their productivity from grass.

Tom Chapman, farmer and head of regenerative agriculture at Innovation for Agriculture, will be focusing on how to regenerate soils and farm profitably.

“Farming is a business – it needs to be profitable. How farmers can achieve that while safeguarding the environment and consequently the future productivity of the land, is where regenerative agriculture can help.