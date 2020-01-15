The vast majority of the entry comprised feeding cattle, 840 in total, among them 247 young bulls, which defied all the odds when recording a £12 increase for Continentals on the year with an overall selling average of £977, compared to 2019’s £965. Native entries were a heady £126 up on the year, clearly reflecting emerging demand for Angus bull beef.

In fact, the quality of bulls was exceptional, producing pen after pen of U grade cattle and better, this being the real first draw of 2019 Spring-born calves. Bulls under ten months were the pick of the trade, selling to a top of £1,180 for a March-born Limousin-x, bred from a Continental cow, consigned by Mark Nelson, of Bull and Cave, Clapham.

A strapping consignment of March-born Charolais bulls from David Barker, of Leathley, Otley, were of such a quality that lent to them being sold in groups, with one quartet becoming the top price pen at £1,145 each.

A good run of mainly January and February-born bulls from James and Deborah Ogden, of Austwick, peaked at a section-topping £1,260 for a Limousin-x, with plenty of bidders for cattle from a high health herd. A standalone pen of four Limousin-x from the same home each made £1,135.

Very few bulls in forward condition failed to make £900, most getting away at £1,050-plus. At the lesser end, bulls still managed a comfortable £750-£900.

Store cattle, comprising 525 bullocks and heifers, made a nice start to the New Year, the smart end in high demand from feeders keen to re-stock sheds and take advantage of the quality available, among them new customers making successful purchases.

Angus bullocks were especially good to sell, averaging £995, while Friesian bullocks were also readily sought after, averaging £805 and selling to a high of £930 for a brace from the aptly-named AP Bullock, of Chaigley, Clitheroe.