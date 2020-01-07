The Sowrays - Shaun, Peter and Paul - who run their Holstein Friesian dairy herd at Bowes Green Farm, secured another in a long line of Skipton titles with their first British Blue-cross bullock, born on November 25 last year.

The victor, a son of Tweeddale Ebony, confirmed the choice of Gargrave show judge Paul Drinkall when selling for the day’s top call of £430 to regular buyer Graham Stainthorp, of West Tanfield, north of Ripon, who claimed a total of four Skipton title winners last year.

Standing reserve champion was the first prize Charolais-cross bull calf from Sutton-in-Craven’s David Smith. By a stock bull that has produced past Skipton prize winners for Mr Smith, the overall runner-up made £350 when heading to the same neck of the woods as the champion with Tom Watson, of Sawley, Ripon. From the same home and by the same sire came the first prize Charolais-cross heifer calf, this selling at £340.

Mike Longster, of Fellbeck, presented the first prize Blue-cross heifer calf, which topped its section at £310, while G Pickersgill & Sons, from Guiseley, won both Limousin show classes with price-topping bull and heifer calves selling at £375 and £245 respectively.

While the native bull show class fell to a £265 Aberdeen-Angus calf from Tosside brothers Trevor and Clive Robinson, top price in section of £325 fell to another Angus from JM Smith & Son, of Carleton.

The first prize native heifer, another Angus from Eshton’s James Wellock, made £190. The same vendor also consigned the second prize native bull calf, again an Angus, which made £265, along with both the first and second prize dairy bulls, which sold to a top of £120. Black and white calves peaked at £122 for a bull from Mark Smith, of Winterburn.