“There are more ewes than usual with multiples in quite a few flocks, so there’s potential for a good crop of lambs this season,” says Cargill’s sheep nutritionist in the North of England and Scotland Donald Macleod. “Farmers should be prepared for more twins and triplets, and ready to help get these lambs off to a good start.

Preparations starts before lambing, warns Mr Macleod. “Ewes should be fed according to scanning results, especially in the final stages of pregnancy. Those with twins and triplets need extra supplementation to ensure good quality and plentiful colostrum.”

If ewes are short of milk, or if there’s a weaker, smaller lamb – which can often be the situation with triplets – then they may need an alternative food source.

“We recommend using a feeding system that can supply warm, high quality milk ad lib to a group of lambs,” he adds. “This is far easier than bottle feeding and produces more uniform lambs. We know, from our experience with farmers who use the Shepherdess lamb feeding system, that growth rates are on par with those reared on the ewe.”

Used extensively through the sheep industry, the Shepherdess lamb feeder can support up to 20 lambs and it has an in-built heated element to keep the milk at an optimum temperature 24/7.

“It’s highly reliable and consistent - and it is not labour intensive which is important during the busy lambing season. It is vital that lambs have ad lib access to milk in the feeder and, depending on numbers being fed off the feeder, it may need topping up during the day.”