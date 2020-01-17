Former Private Secretary to HRH The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and previously Press Secretary to Lady Thatcher, Miss Buchanan is a non-executive director of D.E.F.R.A., an advisor to Waitrose, Saputo Dairy UK and the Chime Group, and sits on the BBC Rural Affairs Committee. Elizabeth also runs her family’s organic beef farm in Nutley, East Sussex which was established in 1976, meaning she is no stranger to both the policy and the practical ends of the agricultural sector.

As the 2020 President, Elizabeth has selected The Prince’s Countryside Fund as the Society’s charity of the year. Established by HRH The Prince of Wales in 2010, the charity exists to improve the prospects of family farm businesses and the quality of rural life. The Fund provides more than £1m in grant and initiative funding each year, supporting projects across the UK that help to provide a secure future for the countryside. This includes The Prince’s Farm Resilience Programme, a highly successful business skills training scheme, which offers advice to family farm businesses in 15 locations each year. It was run from Plumpton College in 2016 and 2017, and this year is operating in the High Weald AONB. The Fund also commissions research into issues affecting farming families and rural communities, acts as an advocate for the countryside by bringing together individuals and businesses to help tackle current challenges, and helps communities in crisis through their Emergency Fund.

“Having visited the Show since my childhood and shown our Sussex Cattle there on many occasions, it is a huge honour and privilege to be appointed President of the South of England Agricultural Society. The Society sits at the heart of the farming community in the South East of England and as agricultural policy undergoes its greatest change in seventy years, is perfectly placed to raise awareness and support through its shows and other charitable activities. I am enormously grateful that The Prince’s Countryside Fund, which cares for the people who care for the countryside and so looks after all of us, will be their Charity of the Year”.