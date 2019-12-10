|2019-12-10
CCM Appoints New Dairy Sales Co-ordinator
Sarah Liddle has taken on a newly created role at Skipton-based Craven Cattle Marts as Dairy Sales Coordinator, providing a dedicated contact for sales and assisting in marketing dairy cattle.
Sarah, of Little Fencote, Northallerton, already has an in-depth knowledge and understanding in the field. With over ten years direct agricultural sales experience, she grew up on a dairy farm near Bedale, has dairy farmed in her own right, still has some pedigree stock of her own, while now running a well-established agricultural marketing and consultancy business.
She
said:
“CCM has a positive place to play in marketing dairy cattle in the future and I hope to grow and develop an already well established and respected brand with my deep understanding of both vendors and buyers needs, a well-established and growing network of contacts and an underlying passion and enthusiasm for all things dairy.”
Sarah, who continues to be involved in many facets of the dairy business - from sales planning and cattle preparation to websites, editorial and cataloguing - will act as a dedicated contact for fortnightly dairy sales, special events or private sales register.
She will also assist farmers across Craven, Yorkshire and further afield who may be seeking guidance on market trends, how to sell stock, or possible sale or purchase avenues - from a stock bull through to large volumes.
“I join a thriving team and mart that already has plenty to offer in terms of service and venue, and look forward to helping secure dairying as an integral and important part of the CCM business's future,” added Sarah.