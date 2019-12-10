Sarah, of Little Fencote, Northallerton, already has an in-depth knowledge and understanding in the field. With over ten years direct agricultural sales experience, she grew up on a dairy farm near Bedale, has dairy farmed in her own right, still has some pedigree stock of her own, while now running a well-established agricultural marketing and consultancy business.

She said:

“CCM has a positive place to play in marketing dairy cattle in the future and I hope to grow and develop an already well established and respected brand with my deep understanding of both vendors and buyers needs, a well-established and growing network of contacts and an underlying passion and enthusiasm for all things dairy.”

Sarah, who continues to be involved in many facets of the dairy business - from sales planning and cattle preparation to websites, editorial and cataloguing - will act as a dedicated contact for fortnightly dairy sales, special events or private sales register.