“What we have, four and a half years after the referendum, is a last-minute stitch-up that scraped through at the eleventh hour. Is this the right footing for the future relationship with our most important partner? The deal undoubtedly has a myriad of hidden concessions that will take time to come out of the woodwork. It is clear that it has missed crucial areas of trade and will cause a massive amount of new ‘red tape’ – ironic that lessening bureaucracy was one of the promises given by the Leave campaign.

“As the deal was delivered so late on, the impact on agriculture has not been fully assessed, but we have concerns about maintaining standards. The UK government has the right to deviate from EU standards (animal welfare, environmental, use of hormones and chemicals, food hygiene etc) even if UK nations don’t, but if we do the EU has the right to impose tariffs. And under the Internal Market bill Scotland could not ban or discriminate sales of the inferior product.”

Ms White concluded, “MSPs have backed the Scottish Government’s Legislative Consent Memorandum, which means that the UK Government’s Brexit trade deal does not have the consent of the Scottish Parliament. SCF supports this. Scottish Government says it will now do everything it can to mitigate the damage that will be caused by the deal. We wait to see what this means with regards to support to rural development, agriculture and to trade of agricultural produce.”