Guided by the GWCT, regular monitoring is carried out across the farmer cluster, including 16 ‘BeeWalks’ twice a year in May and August. This enables them to keep track of the number of different species and the size of populations. “The monitoring is a brilliant catalyst for our conservation work,” said Jess. “The data is fed back to the farmers to enable them to see the effects of their conservation efforts and make better-informed decisions about land management.”

The farmer cluster received the award at an online ceremony hosted by Defra on 19 November. Chairman of the Martin Down Farmer Cluster, Tim Palmer, said, “I am delighted to be able to accept this Defra Bees’ Needs Award in the farming category on behalf of the Martin Down farmer cluster. We have been involved with Bees’ Needs for several years now and this is a fantastic recognition of our efforts.

“2020 has been a particularly good year for pollinators. We have seen any number of bees of all sorts of species including, on my farm, an enormous colony of ivy bees which I have not see before. Watching the results of our efforts is particularly gratifying and exciting.”

The farmer cluster provides training to educate and engage local landowners. They also involve the local community in the project, recruiting volunteers to help with monitoring, running talks, farm walks and workshops on topics such as the importance of pollinators (attended by other farmers and the public) to showcase their work.

The Martin Down Farmer Cluster (Twitter @MDSuperCluster) has produced a short video about their work for pollinators, available to view here.