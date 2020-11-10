Sadly, the winter primestock circuit has taken a hit due to Covid-19 restrictions and while the major events will not be going ahead, the Beltex Sheep Society will be redistributing the allocated to Christmas primestock shows at local markets. If a pen of Beltex-sired lambs wins the Championship at a special Christmas show and sale, the vendor will be awarded £25 from the Society, so make sure to let the Society know by email or through Facebook.

RABI

Rob Harris, RABI Comminucations Manager, commented: “We’re extremely grateful to the Beltex Sheep Society for thinking of us. Whilst we cannot hold fundraising events at this time it is humbling to see so many people from the farming community do what they can to support us and our work. It’s at times like this we realise the farming world is one community – and that right now, our work, helping people when they most need it, is more important than ever.”

RSABI

Nina Clancy, Chief Executive Officer at RSABI, commented: “I am delighted that the Beltex Society decided to donate to RSABI. The donation will really make a difference, it could pay for a course of counselling for someone struggling with their mental health, it could pay a grant towards heating costs or food vouchers. There are many people who rely on RSABI’s services, you never know what is around the corner. A big thank you to everyone involved!”

Air Ambulance NI

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at AANI, said: “We are very grateful to the Beltex Sheep Society for their support which will help to save local lives. On average the medical team are called out to one or two serious incidents every single day and there would not be a week that goes by without an agricultural or farming accident. This donation could be a fill of fuel which takes the helicopter to the next incident.”