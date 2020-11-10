|2020-11-10
Beltex Breeders Donate to Charity
Between the Beltex Sheep Society and its members, £1700 has been donated to charities supporting the rural community.
With the 2020 show season cancelled due to Covid-19, the Beltex Sheep Society hosted a number of virtual online shows to give the members something to focus on during the summer months.
These shows, which were held in place of the major shows covered by the Society in its annual Year Book – including Royal Three Counties, Welsh National, Royal Highland, Balmoral, Irish National, Great Yorkshire, Penrith, Royal Welsh, Royal Cornwall and Scottish National – were extremely well supported with some 770 entries across the season.
These shows were free to enter and prize money was offered by the Beltex Sheep Society but the majority of exhibitors opted to donate to three chosen charities. The largest sum of £1100 will be donated to Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution on behalf of the English and Welsh exhibitors, while the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland will both receive £300 each.
“I’d like to thank our members for their generosity in donating their prize money to charity,” said the Society’s Chairman, Jim Kennedy. “The virtual show season was well supported and enjoyed due to the lack of shows this year, and that so many of the participants chose to donate their prize money to charity is a fantastic show of support for the organisations that serve the farming community.”
Sadly, the winter primestock circuit has taken a hit due to Covid-19 restrictions and while the major events will not be going ahead, the Beltex Sheep Society will be redistributing the allocated to Christmas primestock shows at local markets. If a pen of Beltex-sired lambs wins the Championship at a special Christmas show and sale, the vendor will be awarded £25 from the Society, so make sure to let the Society know by email or through Facebook.
RABI
Rob Harris, RABI Comminucations Manager, commented: “We’re extremely grateful to the Beltex Sheep Society for thinking of us. Whilst we cannot hold fundraising events at this time it is humbling to see so many people from the farming community do what they can to support us and our work. It’s at times like this we realise the farming world is one community – and that right now, our work, helping people when they most need it, is more important than ever.”
RSABI
Nina Clancy, Chief Executive Officer at RSABI, commented: “I am delighted that the Beltex Society decided to donate to RSABI. The donation will really make a difference, it could pay for a course of counselling for someone struggling with their mental health, it could pay a grant towards heating costs or food vouchers. There are many people who rely on RSABI’s services, you never know what is around the corner. A big thank you to everyone involved!”
Air Ambulance NI
Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at AANI, said: “We are very grateful to the Beltex Sheep Society for their support which will help to save local lives. On average the medical team are called out to one or two serious incidents every single day and there would not be a week that goes by without an agricultural or farming accident. This donation could be a fill of fuel which takes the helicopter to the next incident.”