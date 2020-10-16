The webinar delivered a significant new step, with an agreement by the key industry bodies and influencers to raise animal health and welfare standards across the UK. This consensus acknowledges that a shared UK position on higher animal health and welfare standards would deliver a clearer and more market compelling position, as well as raise the collective global leadership and influence of the devolved four nations. It recognises too that each of those countries will continue to have their own differentiated ‘brand identity’.

To deliver on this endeavour to raise UK standards requires a collective push across all four countries from all bodies that influence assurance, livestock health, welfare and trade, urged chairman of Food and Farming Futures, Lord Curry of Kirkharle: “Brexit offers the UK a golden opportunity to shape a world-leading aspiration but we have to urgently identify, and address our shortcomings, in this endeavour otherwise we remain vulnerable to challenge.”

The current global position of the UK on animal health, welfare and productivity has slipped behind other countries. Yet all three are critical for the industry to compete at home and abroad. Sentient Laws for Denmark, Sweden and France put them ahead of the UK on animal welfare (Animal Protection Index) and the Scandinavian countries also lead on animal health.