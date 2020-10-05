A much enhanced trade across the UK sheep sector was again reflected in an overall selling average for 2,364 head of £116.34, up a solid £29.65 on the 2019 average of £86.39. (Sat, Oct 3)

A good autumn trade for North of England Mule lambs brought buyers to the breeding sheep highlight in confident form, with the increase in trade seen right across the board, though clean, bright ewes for crossing proved the pick of the trade, with top pens strongly contested.

Prize shows, sponsored by the mart-based WBW Chartered Surveyors and judged by Bordley father and son, John and Robert Lancaster, saw both defending champions from the previous year successfully defend their titles.

Leading honours among the ewes fell for an unparalleled fifth year in succession to a pen of ten from North Craven husband and wife, Stuart and Debbie Robinson, who farm with their sons George and Michael at Foredale Farm, Horton-in-Ribblesdale.

The Robinsons again did the business with home-bred 3-crop ewes, six by a Robert Cowperthwaite Stockdale tup, two by a Richard Hutchinson Kirkby Redgate ram, the other two by rams from Mark Ewbank and the Porters in Oxenhope. The victors sold locally at £185 each to Joe and Nancy Throup, of Berwick Intake Farm, Draughton.