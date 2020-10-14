The giant logo was cultivated in a field eight miles away from the company’s World Headquarters at Rocester and covered almost eight acres – equivalent to four football pitches. The birthday tribute was so distinctive is could be seen by imaging satellites orbiting high above the earth.

The special artwork was created ahead of JCB’s 75th anniversary on October 23rd by one of the company’s most famous products – the Fastrac tractor, which was equipped the new JCB Twin Steer guidance system.

A team of JCB employees was behind the larger-than-life creation which is close to the market town of Uttoxeter where the late Joseph Cyril Bamford founded JCB in a lock-up garage on the same day as his son Anthony, now Lord Bamford, was born.

The team comprised Fastrac Sales Engineer Peter Williams; Senior Fastrac Sales Engineer James Coxon; JCB Agriculture Product and Marketing Manager David Timmis and Fastrac Product Specialist Tom Mowforth.

David Timmis said: “Seventy five years is a big milestone to reach and we wanted to mark it in a big way with a product which has played a significant role in JCB’s success. Using the JCB Fastrac to create a giant JCB logo in a field which could be seen from space seemed the perfect idea and the whole team was delighted with the result.”

John Smith, Managing Director, JCB Agriculture said: “The planning, organisation and execution of this novel commemoration of JCB’s 75th anniversary year was a perfect example of the innovative thinking and team work that goes into every JCB product.

“The Fastrac was the perfect tractor to undertake this task; with its all-round suspension, four-wheel steering, multiple implement mountings and high road speed, the JCB Fastrac remains unique, with performance capabilities and unequalled levels of ride comfort that make it an increasingly popular choice for farmers and agricultural contractors.”

The distinctive tribute was created by uploading a digital version of the artwork prepared by Trimble, JCB Agriculture’s precision farming partner, to the Fastrac tractor’s automatic steering system, which than calculated the guidance paths.

The operator only had to turn the tractor at the end of each run and lift and lower the cultivator mounted at the back – the JCB Twin Steer guidance system did the rest.