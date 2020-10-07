An area double the size of the UK is used to produce dry pet food for cats and dogs each year, a study shows.

The University of Edinburgh-led project is the first to assess the global environmental impact of pet food production.

Researchers say rising demand for pet food – driven by an increase in pet ownership around the world – should be factored into initiatives aimed at improving sustainability of the global food system.

The team analysed data on the main ingredients in more than 280 types of dry pet food available in the US and Europe, regions which account for two thirds of global sales.

They found that around half of dry food is made up of crop plants – such as maize, rice or wheat – with the rest consisting of various animal or fish products. Researchers combined the findings with data on the environmental impacts of producing the ingredients.